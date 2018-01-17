Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Pro-separatist Catalan parties back ex-leader for top job

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
17 January 2018
09:25 CET+01:00
cataloniaindependencereferendumpuigdemont

Share this article

Pro-separatist Catalan parties back ex-leader for top job
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
17 January 2018
09:25 CET+01:00
The two largest pro-independence parties in Catalonia said Tuesday they had agreed to nominate sacked regional leader Carles Puigdemont for president, despite his self-imposed exile in Belgium and Madrid's insistence he cannot rule remotely.

The separatist ERC and Puigdemont's Together for Catalonia party reached an accord to support him "as a candidate for president of the Catalonia region", a joint statement said.

The central government in Madrid has warned it would maintain direct control over Catalonia if Puigdemont attempts to govern from Belgium, where he and other ousted ministers fled last October after Catalan lawmakers declared unilateral independence from Spain.

While opinion varies, most constitutional experts in Spain agree with Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy that Puigdemont would need "to be physically present" in Catalonia in order to take office.

READ MORE: Ex-Catalan leader's party pledges to re-elect him remotely 

But were he to return he would risk arrest on charges related to his region's failed independence bid.

Catalan's parliament is due to sit Wednesday for the first time since it was dissolved by Rajoy following a banned independence referendum in the wealthy region of 7.5 million people.

Madrid last year sacked Catalonia's parliament and government, suspended its treasured autonomy, and called new regional elections for December -- which pro-independence parties narrowly won, prolonging the country's worst political crisis in decades.

cataloniaindependencereferendumpuigdemont
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Catalan parliament meets as sacked leader seeks comeback

Catalan separatist party funded itself illegally, court rules

Madrid to keep control of Catalonia if Puigdemont tries to govern remotely

Ex-Catalan leader's party pledges to re-elect him remotely

Spain to oppose ex-Catalan leader being re-elected from Belgium exile

Catalan parliament speaker latest separatist to step down

Troll convicted over Facebook post calling for ‘gang rape’ of Catalan politician

Puigdemont or not? Catalan independence camp has to choose
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Spain is the undisputed world leader in organ transplants

Spain beat USA as 2017 tourist destination

Troll convicted over Facebook post calling for ‘gang rape’ of Catalan politician
Advertisement

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit in 2018

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit in 2018

Corte Inglés fires sales assistant for revealing Santa’s true identity

Morgue staff hear snoring from body bag and make an amazing discovery
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Eleven very good reasons to be happy you live in Spain
  2. Direct ferry route announced between Ireland and Spain
  3. Madrid to keep control of Catalonia if Puigdemont tries to govern remotely
  4. Two 'mule women' die in stampede at Spanish border
  5. Catalan separatist party funded itself illegally, court rules
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
View all notices
Advertisement