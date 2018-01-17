Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Blessed are the animals: Madrid church welcomes four-legged friends

Fiona Govan
Fiona Govan
fiona.govan@thelocal.com
@fifimadrid
17 January 2018
16:26 CET+01:00
religiondogsanimals

Share this article

Blessed are the animals: Madrid church welcomes four-legged friends
People and their pets line up for a blessing at Madrid's San Anton church. Photos: Fiona Govan / The Local
Fiona Govan
Fiona Govan
fiona.govan@thelocal.com
@fifimadrid
17 January 2018
16:26 CET+01:00
Owners brought their beloved pets to a Madrid church for a blessing on the Day of Saint Anthony, the patron saint of animals.

Dozens of animal lovers lined up on the Chueca street in downtown Madrid bringing their four-legged friends,, some decked out in coats, jumpers and ribbons, to receive a dousing of holy water from the priests at the Church of San Anton.

“My dogs are elderly now but I bring them every year,” explained Juan as he pushed a trolley containing two pint-sized Yorkshire terriers in flamenco dresses and bows in their hair.

“It’s a very special thing to have them blessed, to bring them health and keeps them safe for another year,” he said.

One woman cradled Vullet, a tiny Chihuahua in her arms, its face peeking out of a pink fur-lined hooded jacket. “The queues are long because everyone who has an animal wants to come for the blessing. It’s great fun to include our little friends,” she said.

Not all dogs seemed keen on the priests sprinkling water over their heads. “Mine has to wear a muzzle today because he is old and a bit grumpy and I really don’t want him to bite the priest,” explained one nervous owner of a cross-looking Corgy.

And dogs weren’t the only animals to be brought to church. Although less visible, and kept safely away from canine appetites, some brought cats, rabbits and even lizards to for a benediction.

Parishioners lined up outside the church to buy specially baked bread rolls for San Anton in packets of three, with one traditionally kept all year alongside a coin to bring health and prosperity.

The festival dates back to the 19th century but grows in popularity each year at a church which has won fame for its outreach projects, including a Robin Hood restaurant for the poor.

 

religiondogsanimals
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Meet Blat: The Barcelona dog that can detect lung cancer from sniffing a person’s breath

Spain's bans docking of dogs tails

IN PICS: Horses 'purified' with fire in controversial Spanish ritual

Valencia's 'lion king' passes away

Debate over Pyrenean bears leads to death threats

Ramadan prayers at Catholic site spark controversy in Granada

Spaniard accused over Instagram snap of photoshopped Christ

Elderly couple devoured by own pet dogs in Mallorca
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Spain is the undisputed world leader in organ transplants

Spain beat USA as 2017 tourist destination

Troll convicted over Facebook post calling for ‘gang rape’ of Catalan politician
Advertisement

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit in 2018

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit in 2018

Corte Inglés fires sales assistant for revealing Santa’s true identity

Morgue staff hear snoring from body bag and make an amazing discovery
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Eleven very good reasons to be happy you live in Spain
  2. Direct ferry route announced between Ireland and Spain
  3. Madrid to keep control of Catalonia if Puigdemont tries to govern remotely
  4. Two 'mule women' die in stampede at Spanish border
  5. Catalan separatist party funded itself illegally, court rules
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
View all notices
Advertisement