Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Spanish tax authorities scrutinise Messi's foundation

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
14 January 2018
10:40 CET+01:00
lionel messitax case

Share this article

Spanish tax authorities scrutinise Messi's foundation
Lionel Messi (R) and his father Jorge Horacio Messi in court in Barcelona in 2016. File photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
14 January 2018
10:40 CET+01:00
Spanish tax authorities are investigating whether payments from FC Barcelona to Lionel Messi's foundation were used to help the player evade taxes, Spanish daily El Mundo reported on Saturday.

The newspaper, which has acquired Football Leaks documents, reported that the club gave the foundation "at least 12.7 million euros between 2010 and 2016".

The paper said that the payments from Barça represented 71.5 percent of the foundation's revenue between 2013 and 2016.

The foundation says on its website that it "was created in 2007 with the wish that all children should have the same opportunities to make their dreams come true, and to promote equality in education and health."

Between 2010 and the official registration of the foundation in June 2013, the club reduced the corporate tax they paid on the money by 35 percent, in line with rules on donations to charities.

Those payments raised the suspicions of the authorities which, in January 2016, began to investigate whether the money had been "remunerative" and evaded corporate and income tax. In April 2016, tax investigators visited the Barcelona offices -- not for the first time in recent years.

After the official scrutiny began, the club stopped making the deductions from their donations and started withholding 45 percent for taxes suggesting, the newspaper said, that the payments "were considered part of the salary" of the Argentine star.

El Mundo said that the club had urged Messi, already being investigated for a 4.1 million-euro tax fraud relating to his image rights, to "regularise the donations to his foundation". In the image rights case, Messi and his father, Jorge, were found guilty in 2016.

El Mundo said that, by law, 70 percent of a charity's revenue should be spent on the aims for which it was created but a report in another Spanish newspaper, ABC, found the foundation's accounts were full of gaps but included large sums spent on external consultants, rent and refurbishing its offices or transferred to its branch in Argentina.

According to documents examined by El Mundo, a tax settlement was paid to the Spanish treasury, in theory by Messi but ultimately by Barça, which made up the amount in a complex transaction days before the player signed a new contract last November.

That contract, which runs until 2021, will pay Messi more than 100 million euros a year including salary and image rights according to information published on Friday by the European Investigation Collaborations, which includes El Mundo.

READ ALSO: Lionel Messi donates €72,000 in damages to Doctors Without Borders

lionel messitax case
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Messi: Spain would be worst team to face at World Cup

Lionel Messi donates €72,000 in damages to Doctors Without Borders

FC Barcelona ask for dialogue in Catalonia crisis

Real Madrid's Marcelo accused of half a million euro tax fraud

Football: Messi tax fraud sentence reduced to fine

Messi and Torres sign contract extensions

Spanish prosecutors propose replacing Messi jail term with fine

Messi magic inspires Barça to retain Copa del Rey
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit in 2018

Corte Inglés fires sales assistant for revealing Santa’s true identity

Morgue staff hear snoring from body bag and make an amazing discovery
Advertisement

IN PICS: Big freeze transforms southern Spain into Costa del Snow

Eight amazing ski resorts in Spain

Big freeze continues across Spain with 30 provinces on alert

Too fat to fight: Spanish Legion soldiers put on diet
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten really great reasons to take a Gap Year in Spain
  2. Spain to oppose ex-Catalan leader being re-elected from Belgium exile
  3. Ex-Catalan leader's party pledges to re-elect him remotely
  4. Football: Spain choose Krasnodar as World Cup base
  5. Spanish tax authorities scrutinise Messi's foundation
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
View all notices
Advertisement