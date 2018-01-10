Troll convicted over Facebook post calling for ‘gang rape’ of Catalan politician

Inés Arrimadas reported the woman who posted the Facebook threat for 'hate speech'. Photo: AFP

A Catalan woman has been handed a four-month suspended jail sentence for a Facebook post in which she wrote that Inés Arrimadas, the leader of Ciudadanos party in Catalonia, "deserved to be gang raped".

Rosa Maria Miras Puigpinós, 45, was found guilty of offending moral integrity for the post published on Facebook in September after a TV debate in which Arrimadas spoke out against Catalan independence ahead of an illegal referendum on the issue.

Miras Puigpinós, who is an ardent supporter of Catalan independence wrote: “I know that I’m going to have criticism from all sides, I know that what I’m going to say is macho … but listening to Arrimadas in the T5 debate, I can only wish that when she leaves tonight she is gang raped because she does not deserve anything else the filthy bitch”.

The post brought swift reaction from Arrimadas who reported the “hate speech” to police.

Aquí una muestra clara de odio. Voy a denunciar a esta señora.No solo por lo q me dice a mí sino por todas las mujeres que han sido violadas pic.twitter.com/AGn0oFW9Oa — Inés Arrimadas (@InesArrimadas) September 5, 2017

"I'm going to report this woman. Not only for what she said against me, but also for all the women that have been raped," Arrimadas said on Twitter at the time.

Miras Puigpinós had her four-month custodial sentence suspended as is the norm in Spain for a first offender and providing she does not reoffend within two years. The court also told her that she must attend a course on equality and human rights.

She lost her job after her hate tweet went public.

Arrimadas, who as leader of the centre-right Ciudadanos party in Catalonia, went on to win the largest share of the vote in the Catalan regional elections in December, although not enough to form a majority government.

