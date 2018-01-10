Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit in 2018

10 January 2018
09:33 CET+01:00
TripAdvisor users have chosen their favourite paradors - the state-run hotels located in some of the most beautiful, unusual and historic buildings across the country. The Local takes a peek.

1. Parador de Santo Estevo, Ourense


San Estevo parador in Galicia. Photo: parador.es

If you want to get away from it all, head to the Parador de Santo Estevo, located in a former monastery in the heart of the Galician countryside. It is surrounded by lush green hillsides and provides a perfect escape. TripAdvisor users have described the parador as "unforgettable" and "simply fantastic". 

2. Parador de Alcalá de Henares, Madrid


Photo: parador.es

If you want to visit Madrid but are not keen on staying in the middle of all the hustle and bustle, the parador of Alcalá de Henares, 35 kilometres northeast of the city, could be right up your street. TripAdvisor users praise its "magnificent building" and class it as "charming".

3. Parador Hostal Dos Reis Católicos, Santiago de Compostela (A Coruña)


Photo: parador.es

The "oldest hotel in the world" is located at the end of the famous Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route in the beautiful Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela, with unbeatable views over the city’s famous cathedral. TripAdvisor users call it a "magnificent place", "spectacular" and "a gem in every sense". 

4. Parador de Cangas de Onís, Asturias


Photo: parador.es

This former monastery boasts incredible views over northern Spain's Picos de Europa mountain range. TripAdvisor users have called it "spectacular" and "a parador with soul".

5. Parador de Plasencia, Cáceres


Photo: parador.es

This 15th century stone convent is located on the Silver Route (La Ruta de la Plata) in Extremadura, an ancient commercial and pilgrimage route in the west of Spain. TripAdvisor users said it was "fantastic", "exceptional" and "luxurious". 

6.  Parador de Carmona, Seville


Photo: parador.es

This 14th century Moorish fort in the town of Carmona, southwestern Spain harks back to Spain’s rich Arab past. TripAdvisor users called it "unmissable", "romantic" and praised its "amazing views". 

7. Parador de Oropesa, Toledo


Photo: parador.es

This parador in the Castilla-La Mancha town of Oropesa is famous for its beautiful towers. TripAdvisor users called it "magnificent", "unbeatable" and "fantastic".

8. Parador de Cádiz


Photo: parador.es

A much more modern parador in Cádiz, its modern architecture and stylish touches nudge it to number eight on the list. TripAdvisor users called it "a corner of paradise" and praised its "incredible views". 

9. Parador de Alcañiz, Teruel


Photo: parador.es

This castle on a hill dates back to the 12th and 13th centuries and is located in the town of Alcañiz in the region of Aragon. TripAdvisor users called it "spectacular" and "gorgeous". 

10. Parador de Chinchón, Madrid


Photo: parador.es

This former Augustinian convent is a stone’s throw from Madrid in the town of Chinchón and boasts incredible gardens. TripAdvisor users called it a "place of peace and beauty" and "full of charm".

Too fat to fight: Spanish Legion soldiers put on diet

Spain’s public holidays in 2018: Official list

IN PICS: Key moments in the life of King Juan Carlos

Ten 'English' words adopted and adapted into Spanish
