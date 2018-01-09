Morgue staff hear snoring from body bag and make an amazing discovery

Staff at a morgue in northern Spain heard snoring from inside a body bag and discovered that a man who had been declared dead by three doctors was actually alive.

Gonzalo Montoya Jiménez, 29, was an inmate at a jail in Spain’s northern region of Asturias when guards found him in his cell during their rounds on Sunday morning showing no sign of life.

He was examined by three different doctors who all signed death certificates before he was transferred to the morque in Oviedo for a post-mortem examination.

More than three hours later and just moments before performing the autopsy, workers heard snores coming from the body bag. They opened it up and found Montoya was still alive and helped him to his feet.

He is now under observation in hospital in Oviedo where it is thought he was suffering from Catalepsy, a condition characterized by almost imperceptible vital signs accompanied by muscular rigidity and fixity of posture regardless of external stimuli.

“They were at the point of marking his chest (for the autopsy),” said Montoya’s father outside the hospital reported Asturias newspaper El Commercio. "It's a miracle. a miracle and a huge negligence."