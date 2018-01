IN PICS: Big freeze transforms southern Spain into Costa del Snow

A beach in Fuengirola turned white after a hailstones settled on the sand.

A cold front reached southern Spain on Monday bringing hailstorms to the Costa del Sol and snow in the hills around Malaga.

Roads were closed between Malaga and Ronda where 10cm of snow fell on Monday morning while on the coast in Fuengirola, the beaches were transformed into a winter wonderland after a hailstorm hit.

Here are some of the best images of the day: