Eight amazing ski resorts in Spain

1. Benasque
Photo: yimix / Flickr Creative Commons
2. La Molina
Photo: Kibo M / Flickr Creative Commons
3. Masella
Photo: Josep M / Flickr Creative Commons
Close to the French and Andorran borders on the northern slope of Tosa d’Alp overlooking the Cerdanya Valley, Masella is located only 90 minutes away from Barcelona. The resort has 65 pistes of all levels, spread over 75km.
4. Baqueira-Beret
Photo: Inigo Zubia / Flickr Creative Commons
5. Navacerrada
Photo: Pablo Yunyas / Flickr Creative Commons
Located 52km (32 miles) outside Madrid, Navacerrada is the closest ski resort to the capital, making it perfect for a day trip. It is divided into two areas, the upper area with intermediate/difficult pistes and the lower area with intermediate pistes. The resort also boasts a slalom stadium and ski jump.
6. Formigal
Photo: es.topsportholidays.com / Flickr Creative Commons.
7. Sierra Nevada
Photo: Álvaro Salas Ordóñez / Flickr Creative Commons.
The most southerly ski resort in Europe, the Sierra Nevada ski station is located outside Granada, on the northern slopes of Veleta, the third highest peak in peninsular Spain. It is the highest ski resort in Spain; the season can last from late November until early May. The resort has over 100km of alpine ski runs. Just a short drive from the Mediterrean coast makes it one of the few places in the world where you can ski in the morning and swim in the afternoon!
8. Valgrande-Pajares
If you fancy discovering a lesser known part of Spain, then Asturias has a resort with 25km of pistes within an hour's drive of both Oviedo and León. Ideally suited for beginners.