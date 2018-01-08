Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Big freeze continues across Spain with 30 provinces on alert

8 January 2018
10:30 CET+01:00
Two people walk along a snow covered street of Villacastin, Segovia province, after this winter's first heavy snowfall on January 7th. Photo: AFP
The cold snap is set to continue across Spain bringing more snow and freezing temperatures to much of Spain.

The national weather agency (AEMET) has issued weather warnings for 30 provinces with yellow alerts for much of Castile and Leon, Madrid, La Rioja and Aragon and also in the south of the country around Granada and Malaga.

After a weekend of heavy snow that brought chaos to the roads and left hundreds of motorists on the AP-6 between Madrid and Avila trapped in the cars overnight, more snow is expected.

Schools have been closed in Avila and Segovia and temperatures are expected to drop to well below freezing in Avila, Burgos and León.

 

In the south around Jaén, Malaga and Granada heavy snow is also expected with the weather warning raised to amber – indicating significant risk.

The cold front will also reach the Canary Islands where high winds, stormy seas and torrential rain have been forecast.

The cold snap is expected to continue until Wednesday. 

