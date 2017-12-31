Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Ex-Catalan leader demands regional government be reinstated

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
31 December 2017
08:50 CET+01:00
carles puigdemontcataloniagovernment

Share this article

Ex-Catalan leader demands regional government be reinstated
Ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
31 December 2017
08:50 CET+01:00
Ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont on Saturday demanded Madrid reinstate his regional government, which was deposed after an independence referendum that Spanish courts judged illegal, as part of a political settlement.

"As president, I demand the Spanish government and those who support it...restore all they have expropriated from the Catalans without their say-so," Puigdemont said from Brussels as he called on Madrid to "negotiate politically."

Puigdemont's administration followed up the October 1 referendum by declaring independence but Madrid promptly sacked him and his team and, facing arrest, he fled into Belgian exile while colleagues were arrested and jailed.

Puigdemont campaigned for the region's December 21st snap election from his Brussels exile after a Spanish court charged him with rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds.

But a solid showing by pro-independence parties in the poll strengthened the hand of the secessionists, albeit they did not capture a majority of votes cast.

In a seven-minute recorded message Puigdemont insisted he was still Catalonia's "legitimate" leader and that the electorate had shown themselves to be "democratically mature, winning the right to constitute a republic of free men and women."

After the divisive regional elections, how the independence camp intends to rule remains a mystery, with other secessionist leaders, including Puigdemont's former deputy Oriol Junqueras, behind bars pending trial.

"The ballot box has spoken," said Puigdemont, who said he hoped the election outcome could kickstart moves towards "dialogue and negotiation."

"So what is (Prime Minister Mariano) Rajoy waiting for to accept the results?"

Any investiture of Puigdemont as regional leader for a new term while he remains abroad would require a change in regional parliamentary statutes.

Rajoy on Friday denounced as "absurd" any idea that Puigdemont could govern from exile and Ines Arrimadas, regional head of the anti-independence Cuidadanos party, agreed.

"Mr Puigdemont believes he can be president of the Generalitat (regional executive) via internet and Whatsapp," said Arrimadas.

carles puigdemontcataloniagovernment
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Healthcare in Spain: What you need to know

Related articles

Spanish PM better armed against separatists despite poll fiasco

Spain blasts Catalan independence drive as 'post-truth'

Deep in the mountains, Aran Valley resists Catalan independence

Spain's king urges Catalan lawmakers to avoid 'confrontation'

Catalonia: what next?

Lets talk: Ousted Catalan leader offers to meet PM

Winners and losers: Five takeaways from the Catalan election

PROFILE: Inés Arrimadas, thorn in side of Catalan separatists
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Latest polls show Catalan separatists could lose absolute majority in vote

12 cracking Christmas gift ideas from Spain for those back home

The ultimate guide to 'El Gordo' - Spain's fat Christmas lottery
Advertisement

The ultimate guide to 'El Gordo' - Spain's fat Christmas lottery

Analysis: Does Spain need to reform its constitution?

World's oldest man celebrates 113th birthday in Extremadura

Ten magical ways to give your kids the best Spanish Christmas ever
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search

Latest headlines

Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spanish dictator Franco’s only daughter dies
  2. Spanish Word of the Year highlights hatred of poor people
  3. Ex-Catalan leader demands regional government be reinstated
  4. Jobless Spaniards turn noses up at 12,000 strawberry-picking jobs
  5. Ronaldo and Real big winners at Dubai's football 'Oscars'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement