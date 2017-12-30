Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Algerian migrant held in jail in Spain found dead

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
30 December 2017
10:45 CET+01:00
migrants

Share this article

Algerian migrant held in jail in Spain found dead
A protestor at the Archidona facility in November. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
30 December 2017
10:45 CET+01:00
Spanish authorities said Friday they have opened an investigation into the death of an Algerian migrant found dead in a jail where hundreds of migrants are being held pending asylum claims.

"Police have opened an investigation to shed light on the death of the detainee, aged 36 and of Algerian citizenship," police said in a statement.

The man, who has not been identified, was found dead by staff Friday in his cell in a brand-new prison in the southern Spanish town of Archidona, near Malaga.

According to a police source, the man could not be revived. He had been placed in detention from November 20th to January 18th.

Migrants who arrive in Spain by boat are usually initially detained in police facilities for identification and processing before being sent to an immigration detention centre while their asylum claim is processed.

But the Spanish government has been housing nearly 500 migrants -- most of them Algerian -- in jails due to a lack of space at immigration detention centres, despite criticism from rights groups.

Authorities said the prison in Archidona had better facilities, including new showers, heating, beds and sports areas that could better accommodate migrants.

The prison is set to open its doors to prisoners next year.

The Jesuit Migration Service, which aids migrants at these centres, criticised the decision, saying it violated "rights and constitutional guarantees" and "unfairly criminalises people".

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), migrant arrivals by sea to Spain tripled in 2017 on the previous year, with almost 21,500 people arrivals between January 1st and December 20th, up from 6,046 during the same period last year.

The number of deaths is also up. So far this year 223 people have died or disappeared while trying to reach Spain by boat, 95 more than in 2016.

READ ALSO: Migrant arrivals to Spain by sea triple in 2017

migrants
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Healthcare in Spain: What you need to know

Related articles

Melilla border police find 12-year-old boy hidden inside BMW dashboard

Spain defends holding hundreds of migrants in jail

600 African migrants rescued near Spain

Over 250 migrants rescued off Spain

Spain rescues 250 migrants in Mediterranean

PODCAST: "You don't have to be very successful to get into the AfD"

Spain to spend big at borders tightening defences to stop migrants

Number of migrants arriving in Spain soars: minister
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Latest polls show Catalan separatists could lose absolute majority in vote

12 cracking Christmas gift ideas from Spain for those back home

The ultimate guide to 'El Gordo' - Spain's fat Christmas lottery
Advertisement

The ultimate guide to 'El Gordo' - Spain's fat Christmas lottery

Analysis: Does Spain need to reform its constitution?

World's oldest man celebrates 113th birthday in Extremadura

Ten magical ways to give your kids the best Spanish Christmas ever
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spanish dictator Franco’s only daughter dies
  2. Spain smashes foreign tourism records a month before end of year
  3. Spain will watch over Airbnb to thwart future terrorist attacks
  4. Ronaldo and Real big winners at Dubai's football 'Oscars'
  5. Spanish Word of the Year highlights hatred of poor people
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement