Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Spain will use drones to catch smugglers in Gibraltar and Andorra

Alex Dunham
alex.dunham@thelocal.com
29 December 2017
16:04 CET+01:00

Share this article

Spain will use drones to catch smugglers in Gibraltar and Andorra
Drones are already being used by police in Benidorm to patrol the beaches. JOSE JORDAN / AFP
Alex Dunham
alex.dunham@thelocal.com
29 December 2017
16:04 CET+01:00
Spain’s tax agency is set to invest nearly half a million euros in drones and state-of-the-art hidden camera equipment in the hope of spotting cigarette smugglers and money mules at two of its most troublesome borders.

In recent times, Spain’s tax agency has lost up to a €1 billion a year to cigarette smuggling. 

 

It has long been an issue in La Linea de la Concepción, a town on the border with Gibraltar where smugglers regularly take advantage of the British overseas territory’s lower cigarette prices.

 

In tiny Andorra, as well as in the bordering Catalan town of Seo de Urgel, the main problem is the illicit transfer of huge amounts of undeclared cash into the principality. 

 

In a bid to tackle their huge losses, the Agencia Tributaria is coughing up €474,000 in two security camera systems.

 

The first of these will be a fleet of drones, each one equipped with movement, vehicle and face recognition programmes.

 

Once targets have been sighted and pinpointed by customs officers, the drones have the ability to follow suspects to facilitate a pursuit. 

 

Each drone will have a 30-minute flight time and will be able to operate at a range of one kilometre from the operator.

 

Spanish authorities will however have to pilot the drones with care as they have been banned from Gibraltarian air space due to previous incidents involving The Rock’s airfield. 

 

For ground patrolling, Spanish border authorities near Andorra will have access to vehicles equipped with “an arsenal of cameras” -digital and analogical, recording 360-degree video, with periscope features and all from camouflaged devices that capture every discreet action from potential tax evaders. 

 

Even the vehicles’ windows will have the functionality to adapt visibility to day and night as well as varying weather conditions, all with the object of no longer succumbing to further criminal activities.

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Healthcare in Spain: What you need to know

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Latest polls show Catalan separatists could lose absolute majority in vote

12 cracking Christmas gift ideas from Spain for those back home

The ultimate guide to 'El Gordo' - Spain's fat Christmas lottery
Advertisement

The ultimate guide to 'El Gordo' - Spain's fat Christmas lottery

Analysis: Does Spain need to reform its constitution?

World's oldest man celebrates 113th birthday in Extremadura

Ten magical ways to give your kids the best Spanish Christmas ever
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Tabarnia - the 'region' that wants to leave Catalonia
  2. Spanish dictator Franco’s only daughter dies
  3. Spain smashes foreign tourism records a month before end of year
  4. Trump and NATO push Spain to spend big on military
  5. Spain will watch over Airbnb to thwart future terrorist attacks
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement