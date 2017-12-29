Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Ronaldo and Real big winners at Dubai's football 'Oscars'

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
29 December 2017
09:15 CET+01:00

Ronaldo and Real big winners at Dubai's football 'Oscars'
Ronaldo appeared by video link as he received the award from Italy’s Alessandro del Piero. MAHMOUD KHALED / AFP
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was Thursday named Globe Soccer’s Best Player for the second year in a row and the fourth time overall although he wasn’t present in person to receive his trophy.
The Portuguese international also won the prize, organised by the EFAA (European Association of Football Agents) and ECA (European Clubs Association) in 2011, 2014 and 2016.
 
Ronaldo appeared by video link as he received the award from Italy’s Alessandro del Piero.
 
Despite his numerous awards, Ronaldo joked that he still has plenty of room to expand his personal trophy cabinet. 
 
“Don’t worry my friend, I have a lot of space,” Ronaldo, who inspired Real to the Champions League last season, told the show’s host.
 
“For me it’s a special moment and I feel very happy to receive this award. I have to say thank you to my teammates, to my coach, to Real Madrid. 
 
“It was an amazing year, we won a lot of trophies collective and myself individual, so I’m so glad. Thank you for the people who voted for me — next year, do the same!”
 
Real were also named best club of the year and Zinedine Zidane was best coach.
 
“It’s an honour for me and for the club to receive this award,” Zidane told the audience.
 
“It means things have gone well and worked well.”
 
In other awards, Francesco Totti and Carles Puyol received player career awards, Marcello Lippi was handed a coaching career award, Spain’s La Liga was best league of the year, and Jorge Mendes named best agent.
