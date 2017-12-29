Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

'Ruling Catalonia from abroad is absurd': Spanish PM

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
29 December 2017
16:18 CET+01:00
puigdemont

Share this article

'Ruling Catalonia from abroad is absurd': Spanish PM
Rajoy has repeatedly ruled out holding talks with Puigdemont. OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
29 December 2017
16:18 CET+01:00
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Friday denounced as "absurd" the idea that ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont could govern from Belgium where he is in self-imposed exile to avoid arrest.

"It is absurd to pretend to be the president of a region when you live abroad, and even more absurd to pretend that you are carrying out this function from abroad," Rajoy said in his end-of-year press conference in Madrid.

His remarks came a week after Catalan separatist parties claimed victory in a divisive snap election.

Madrid had called the poll after Catalan lawmakers declared independence on October 27, triggering Spain's worst political crisis since democracy was reinstated following the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

Following the declaration, Rajoy had sacked Catalonia's government, dissolved its parliament and stripped the region of its treasured autonomy.

Puigdemont fled to Brussels to avoid arrest over charges linked to rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds.

Other independence leaders, including Puigdemont's former deputy Oriol Junqueras, are behind Spanish bars pending trial.

Rajoy reiterated Friday that a vote to choose a new Catalan president would take place within 10 days after the new regional parliament reconvenes on January 17.

Puigdemont's advisors are currently looking into whether he can run in next month's ballot from abroad.

Although the unionist Ciudadanos had the biggest share of the vote in the October ballot, three separatist groupings headed by Puigdemont retained their parliamentary majority.

The pro-independence parties have said they no longer plan to push for independence unilaterally and favour a negotiated settlement instead.

Rajoy, however, has repeatedly ruled out holding talks with Puigdemont.

puigdemont
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Healthcare in Spain: What you need to know

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Lets talk: Ousted Catalan leader offers to meet PM

Belgium ends extradition case against Catalan leader

Catalans travel to Brussels in droves for massive pro-independence rally

Spain drops European arrest warrant for axed Catalan leader

Ousted Catalan leader Puigdemont faces Belgian extradition hearing

Puigdemont will remain in Belgium until Catalan elections over

Catalan talks with Spain 'would aim at independence'

Catalan leader says he won't accept suspension over independence vote
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Latest polls show Catalan separatists could lose absolute majority in vote

12 cracking Christmas gift ideas from Spain for those back home

The ultimate guide to 'El Gordo' - Spain's fat Christmas lottery
Advertisement

The ultimate guide to 'El Gordo' - Spain's fat Christmas lottery

Analysis: Does Spain need to reform its constitution?

World's oldest man celebrates 113th birthday in Extremadura

Ten magical ways to give your kids the best Spanish Christmas ever
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Tabarnia - the 'region' that wants to leave Catalonia
  2. Spanish dictator Franco’s only daughter dies
  3. Spain smashes foreign tourism records a month before end of year
  4. Trump and NATO push Spain to spend big on military
  5. Spain will watch over Airbnb to thwart future terrorist attacks
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement