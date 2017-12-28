Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Hunt is on for bingo thieves who robbed Spain’s rebel royal

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
28 December 2017
17:03 CET+01:00
froilan

Share this article

Hunt is on for bingo thieves who robbed Spain’s rebel royal
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
28 December 2017
17:03 CET+01:00
Scandal-prone Felipe Juan Froilán, fourth in line to the Spanish throne, was allegedly robbed of 1400 euros while at a Madrid betting house with friends.

Nineteen-year-old Don Felipe Juan Froilán de Todos los Santos de Marichalar y Borbón, known to Spanish society as just Froilán, is by most recent accounts a royal handful.

According to Spanish daily El Confidencial,King Felipe IV’s temperamental nephew was robbed at a betting and bingo house on Madrid’s upmarket Paseo de la Castellana on December 6.

Froilán is believed to have been carrying 1400 euros in cash in an envelope that he intended to use to bet on one of the Champions League matches that night, Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund.

After going over security footage from the Canoe games room, Madrid police confirmed that the amount in question was what Froilán had brought from home rather than what he and his friends had won that evening.

It is unclear if the assailants pickpocketed Froilán and his friends or if there was any use of force and intimidation.

The troublesome royal teen has made headlines over the past few years for all sorts of behaviour far removed from monarchic protocol.

He’s been photographed smoking cigars, starting fights outside clubs and at a prepubescent age he even kicked a girl during his uncle King Felipe IV’s wedding.

In 2015, there was public outcry after witnesses at a Madrid theme park claimed Froilán shouted racist abuse at a teenage boy who criticized him for attempting to jump the queue.

The list of incidents goes on but we’ll save those for any budding biographers looking for some of the best royal scoop Europe has seen in recent times.

Rest assured, there’s more to come. 

froilan
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Healthcare in Spain: What you need to know

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Spain's royal 'bad boy' to be sent to UK school

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Latest polls show Catalan separatists could lose absolute majority in vote

12 cracking Christmas gift ideas from Spain for those back home

The ultimate guide to 'El Gordo' - Spain's fat Christmas lottery
Advertisement

The ultimate guide to 'El Gordo' - Spain's fat Christmas lottery

Analysis: Does Spain need to reform its constitution?

World's oldest man celebrates 113th birthday in Extremadura

Ten magical ways to give your kids the best Spanish Christmas ever
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Tabarnia - the 'region' that wants to leave Catalonia
  2. Spain smashes foreign tourism records a month before end of year
  3. Trump and NATO push Spain to spend big on military
  4. Spain to raise minimum wage to 736 euros a month
  5. Spain will watch over Airbnb to thwart future terrorist attacks
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement