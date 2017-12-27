Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Tabarnia - the 'region' that wants to leave Catalonia

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
27 December 2017
11:29 CET+01:00

Share this article

Tabarnia - the 'region' that wants to leave Catalonia
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
27 December 2017
11:29 CET+01:00
A satirical petition proposing that Tabarnia, a non-existent part of independence-minded Catalonia, should break away from the region and remain part of Spain went viral on Tuesday.
The Change.org petition, which has gathered over 21,000 signatures in just three days, was a trending topic on Twitter with over 150,000 users of the social media platform discussing it, including Catalan politicians.
 
Its backers mirror the language of Catalan separatists to argue that Tabarnia -- a word formed from Barcelona and Tarragona, the names of Catalonia's two main cities on the Mediterranean coast -- "is a region that differs in many aspects from the rest of the region it belongs to."
 
Pro-independence parties won a slim majority of 70 seats in the 135-seat Catalan parliament in a regional election on December 21, even though they did not get over half the ballots cast due to a quirk in Catalonia's electoral system which awards more seats to rural areas where support for independence is higher.
 
"Our vote is worth three or four times less than those in Girona and Lleida," the petition argues in a reference to the two Catalan provinces whose support for independence helped give separatist parties their majority.
 
The fictitious petition was launched by a movement which calls itself "Barcelona is not Catalonia", a play on the separatist slogan of "Catalonia is not Spain".
 
 
They argue that Barcelona and Tarragona suffer a "fiscal deficit" with the rest of the region, echoing the argument of separatists who say Catalonia, one of Spain's richest regions, pays more in taxes to the central government than it gets back in investments.
 
 
 
It also claims the "right to decide if we want to set up a new Spanish region that isolates us from the separatist threat" and argues that the Madrid area, which was once part of the region of Castile, is "now one of Spain's motors".
 
 
"If nationalists can invoke the non-existant right to divide, anyone can do it," the leader of anti-independence party Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, said in a Twitter message that included an article about Tabarnia.
 
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Healthcare in Spain: What you need to know

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Latest polls show Catalan separatists could lose absolute majority in vote

12 cracking Christmas gift ideas from Spain for those back home

The ultimate guide to 'El Gordo' - Spain's fat Christmas lottery
Advertisement

The ultimate guide to 'El Gordo' - Spain's fat Christmas lottery

Analysis: Does Spain need to reform its constitution?

World's oldest man celebrates 113th birthday in Extremadura

Ten magical ways to give your kids the best Spanish Christmas ever
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Tabarnia - the 'region' that wants to leave Catalonia
  2. Spain smashes foreign tourism records a month before end of year
  3. Trump and NATO push Spain to spend big on military
  4. Spain to raise minimum wage to 736 euros a month
  5. Spain will watch over Airbnb to thwart future terrorist attacks
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement