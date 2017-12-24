Real president Perez insists 2017 was a 'great year'

Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez looks on after a press conference following his re-election for the club's presidency at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on June 19th 2017. Photo: AFP

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Sunday that the club's fans have to be proud of their team's achievements in 2017, despite the 3-0 El Clasico defeat by Barcelona that left them 14 points adrift in the La Liga title race.