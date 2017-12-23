Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Nursing home workers win big in Spain's Christmas lottery

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
23 December 2017
17:32 CET+01:00
spainlotterychristmas

Share this article

Nursing home workers win big in Spain's Christmas lottery
Lottery vendors and winners celebrate at a lottery outlet in Malaga on December 22nd 2017. Photo: AFP.
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
23 December 2017
17:32 CET+01:00
Spain's annual Christmas lottery on Friday showered over 10 million euros on employees of a nursing home in a struggling town where one in five people is out of work.

Celebrating employees of the "Sagrado Corazon" nursing home in the central town of Campo de Criptana, many wearing their white uniforms, jumped up and down, sang and drank sparkling wine outside the building, images broadcast on Spanish TV showed. 

Twenty-two workers at the home held at least one ticket bearing the winning number for the first prize, each paying 400,000 euros ($475,000).

"They are workers who really need it," the home's director, Ana Maria Campos, told local media.

A truck driver who volunteers at the nursing home bought 30 winning tickets during a trip to the northwestern region of Galicia. He kept two for himself, gave one to each of his two brothers and re-sold the remaining 26 to staff at the nursing home.

"I am thrilled that I brought so much luck and money to my hometown," Jesus Martinez, 54, who has been a volunteer at the home for the past decade, told online newspaper El Espanol.

His two tickets won him 800,000 euros while the nursing home staff's 26 tickets will award them a combined 10.4 million euros.

Campo de Criptana mayor Antonio Lucas-Torres said he was "very happy, because anything that rains money on Criptana is good because it has repercussions on the economy of the town."

The town of around 14,000 residents, located in an arid plain in the province of Ciudad Real, has an unemployment rate of 19.4 percent.  

"Everyone deserves to win, but these people especially so because they are very hard working. They have given their all to this nursing home," Lucas-Torres added.

Spain's annual Christmas lottery, known as "El Gordo" or "The Fat One", is ranked as the world's richest, handing out a total of 2.38 billion euros this year.

Unlike other big lotteries that generate just a few big winners, Spain's Christmas lottery aims to share the wealth, with thousands of numbers getting a prize.

This year's winning number -- 79140 -- appeared on 1,600 tickets, for a total payout of 680 million euros.The vast majority, 1,300 tickets, were sold in Galicia.

The Christmas lottery has been held uninterrupted since 1812. Even Spain's 1936-39 civil war did not end it, as each side held its own draw during the conflict. It has become a popular Christmas tradition in Spain, with friends, colleagues and bar regulars banding together to buy tickets.

The standard ticket costs 20 euros ($22) and queues form outside lottery stores weeks ahead of the televised draw, which goes on for over three hours.

Children from a Madrid school that used to be a home for orphans pick small wooden balls bearing the winning numbers and prizes out of two giant tumblers, and sing them out.

READ ALSO: The ultimate guide to 'El Gordo' - Spain's fat Christmas lottery

spainlotterychristmas
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Healthcare in Spain: What you need to know

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Festive cheer: Seven great Spanish tipples to enjoy over the holidays

How to survive a Christmas on your own in Spain

Ten traditional delights that make a real Spanish Christmas feast

Vandals convert Madrid town nativity into porn scene

Suspect in Spain police slaying agrees to be extradited to Italy

FIFA threatens to boot Spain out of World Cup

One of Italy's most wanted captured in deadly shootout in Spain

12 cracking Christmas gift ideas from Spain for those back home
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Latest polls show Catalan separatists could lose absolute majority in vote

12 cracking Christmas gift ideas from Spain for those back home

The ultimate guide to 'El Gordo' - Spain's fat Christmas lottery
Advertisement

The ultimate guide to 'El Gordo' - Spain's fat Christmas lottery

Analysis: Does Spain need to reform its constitution?

World's oldest man celebrates 113th birthday in Extremadura

Ten magical ways to give your kids the best Spanish Christmas ever
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. OPINION: The UK blew its precious chance to guarantee our post-Brexit rights
  2. Festive cheer: Seven great Spanish tipples to enjoy over the holidays
  3. As-it-happened: Catalans vote in decisive election
  4. What would an independent Catalonia look like?
  5. Catalonia: what next?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement