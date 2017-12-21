Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Catalan separatists set to reclaim absolute majority

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
21 December 2017
22:47 CET+01:00
catalan independence catalonia election

Catalan separatists set to reclaim absolute majority
Ousted leader Carles Puigdemont watched the results from Brussels. Photo: AFP
21 December 2017
22:47 CET+01:00
Catalan separatist parties looked set to win back their absolute majority in a crucial vote Thursday, though anti-independence Ciudadanos had scored the best individual result, a partial count showed.

Together, the pro-independence Together for Catalonia, leftist ERC and radical left CUP parties were on course to take 70 seats -- an absolute majority in a 135-seat parliament.

Those results at 2120 GMT were based on a count of just over 65 percent of the total number of votes. The final count, expected later Thursday, could still turn the trend.

As-it-happened: Catalans vote in decisive election

Ciudadanos, a centrist party formed in 2006 to counter Catalan separatism, looked set to win its best ever result: 25 percent of votes and 35 seats.    

But even if Ciudadanos goes into coalition with the remaining contenders, it is almost impossible for pro-unity parties to end up governing, except in one scenario: if the separatists fail to clinch a deal.

The Catalan vote, which saw an exceptionally high turnout, was called just two months after a failed secession bid triggered Spain's worst crisis in decades.

Catalans on both sides of the separatist divide saw the day as a nail-biting moment of truth, following weeks of upheaval and protests unseen since democracy was reinstated following the death in 1975 of dictator Francisco Franco.

