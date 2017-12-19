Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

What do Brexit and the Catalan crisis have in common?

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 December 2017
09:11 CET+01:00
brexitcatalan independence

Share this article

What do Brexit and the Catalan crisis have in common?
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 December 2017
09:11 CET+01:00
From the hammer blow of Brexit to turbulence in Catalonia, new forms of nationalism are testing the relevance and unity of the European Union, analysts say.

The crisis in Spain served as a stark reminder of the fault lines that run through Europe, with a country's central government battling a region whose leaders want to break away.

In Britain, the cry for sovereignty brought 17.4 million people to the polls to vote for Brexit in June 2016.

Campaigners also played on anger about having to fund the EU -- arguing that it imposed bureaucratic rules from afar and prevented the country from engaging with the rest of the world.

In Catalonia, emotional arguments dating back to the Franco dictatorship combined with economic issues to fuel calls for independence.   

"The nationalists understood that in developed and prosperous regions, you can no longer simply appeal to the idea of historic oppression," said Bruno Yammine, a Belgium-based historian.

 "Economic arguments have now legitimised cultural and ethnic nationalism, especially by renouncing fiscal solidarity with poorer regions," he added.

'Thirst for local democracy'

The "Brexiteers" argued that money currently being paid by London to the EU would be better spent on the public health service, despite their financial figures being hotly disputed.

In Barcelona, "there was the idea of a Catalonia that could be an international platform within the framework of the EU, a North American style of platform that could bring additional growth," said Andres de Blas Guerrero, a political scientist at Spain's National University of Distance Education.

Other sentiments seized on by populist nationalists include the threat of immigration to national identity and a rejection of elites.    

For Renaud Thillaye, European Affairs analyst at Flint Global in London, a management consultancy, the success of nationalism is linked "on the one hand to corruption and the discrediting of traditional parties, and the thirst for more local democracy.

"On the other hand, there is a need for cultural anchoring around a common language and heritage at a time when everything is moving very fast and the artificial character of nation states is all the more apparent."

Against this backdrop, nationalists have been able to paint supra-national bodies such as the EU as instruments of globalisation, which they blame for reinforcing the domestic wealth gap and testing national solidarity.

Separatist risk 'theoretical'

Thillaye said the EU wants to avoid the proliferation of states at all costs and is doing everything possible to discourage independence movements, whether it be in Scotland, Catalonia or Corsica, who may at one point have seen the EU as an ally in their fight against the central state.

The EU sided with Spain in the Catalan crisis and refused Scotland's demand for a separate status after Brexit.   

Bruno Yammine said this demonstrated that the danger posed by Catalan nationalism, and by extension all nationalist movements within the member states, is more than theoretical.

"No state wants a proliferation of separatism, since almost every European country has minorities of its own, some of whose leading figures have nationalist aspirations."

'Unstable' Europe

Europe has so far resisted the shock of Brexit.   

The eurozone has been spared any financial instability linked to the move since Britain is not a member.

The tortuous nature of the Brexit negotiations may deter other member states considering leaving.

But nationalist tensions are "not about to disappear," warned Thillaye.   

"The countries that will not be able to find an outlet for these demands risk being plunged into serious trouble, as we see in Catalonia."   

For Matthew Goodwin, political scientist at the University of Kent, Europe's political systems "have never before been so unstable, with record levels of vote-switching and a loss of support for the mainstream".

The value-divide between nationalists and cosmopolitans is "becoming as important as the traditional divide between left and right," he said.   

The performance of anti-elite, eurosceptic and populist parties in next year's elections in Italy, Hungary and Sweden will be an acid test of the scale of the challenge facing the EU.

By Florence Biedermann / AFP

brexitcatalan independence
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Healthcare in Spain: What you need to know

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

ANALYSIS Even if separatist parties win the Catalan election, international law doesn't provide a right to independence

Brexit: Theresa May has a Christmas message for UK expats in Europe

What next for Catalonia?

EU to toughen Brexit stance on 'gangster' Britain, MEPs vow

'Brexpats' in Spain: Which group do you belong to?

Ousted Catalan government ditches unilateral independence push

Assange warned by Ecuador over support for Catalonia

Madrid and Catalan separatists trade blame over failed bid for EU agency
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Latest polls show Catalan separatists could lose absolute majority in vote

12 cracking Christmas gift ideas from Spain for those back home

The ultimate guide to 'El Gordo' - Spain's fat Christmas lottery
Advertisement

Analysis: Does Spain need to reform its constitution?

World's oldest man celebrates 113th birthday in Extremadura

Ten magical ways to give your kids the best Spanish Christmas ever

Spanish royals release official Christmas card
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Brexit: Theresa May has a Christmas message for UK expats in Europe
  2. Suspect in Spain police slaying agrees to be extradited to Italy
  3. Vandals convert Madrid town nativity into porn scene
  4. Assange told not to interfere in Catalonia: Ecuador president
  5. Deep in the mountains, Aran Valley resists Catalan independence
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement