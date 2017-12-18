Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Police bust gang that used bank warehouses in Catalonia to grow huge amounts marijuana

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
18 December 2017
10:46 CET+01:00
drugsmarijuana

Share this article

Police bust gang that used bank warehouses in Catalonia to grow huge amounts marijuana
File image of marijuana plantation. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
18 December 2017
10:46 CET+01:00
Spanish police said Sunday they had dismantled an international hashish trafficking ring which allegedly used industrial warehouses that had been repossessed by banks to grow huge amounts of marijuana.

The authorities detained two Spaniards and a British national they believe headed the ring as part of the operation, and seized nearly 3.3 tonnes of hashish from several warehouses in the village of Llinars del Valles in the northeastern region of Catalonia, police said in a statement.

The network is suspected of setting up a system that "used warehouses that had been seized by banks to produce drugs and as a base for drug trafficking operations", the statement said.

It allegedly shipped the hashish by truck to other European nations hidden among pallets of fruits and vegetables.   

Police began their investigation after receiving a tip that a warehouse in Llinars del Valles was possibly being used to grow marijuana.   

When officers searched the warehouse they found a "big and very sophisticated hydroponic plantation of marijuana". It was connected to other nearby warehouses which were also found to be used to produce marijuana.   

Authorities suspect the ring stole 430,000 euros ($506,000) of electricity to grow the plants.

The three suspects have been charged with drug trafficking, drug manufacturing and electricity theft.

Warehouses used by the ring are in the hands of several different banks which police did not name.    

The collapse of a decade-long building boom in 2008 left Spanish banks saddled with billions of euros in property and soured loans to developers.

Squatters have illegally occupied many repossessed properties in the hands of banks.

Lenders sometimes disable elevators and tear out stairwells in their apartment blocks to prevent entire buildings from being occupied.

drugsmarijuana
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Spanish police bust gang who were building aero club to fly in cocaine

Spain makes one of 'Europe's biggest' cocaine busts

Spain seizes 1.2 tonnes of cocaine and dismantles 'international drug trafficking network'

Spanish police seize thousands of marijuana plants destined for UK

Spanish and German police find tonne of cocaine hidden in shipment of plasterboard panels

Spanish police make major marijuana and underwear bust

Bilbao health authority in hot water over cocaine sniffing 'kit'

Twelve Brits arrested in Magaluf drug bust
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The ultimate guide to 'El Gordo' - Spain's fat Christmas lottery

Analysis: Does Spain need to reform its constitution?

World's oldest man celebrates 113th birthday in Extremadura
Advertisement

Ten magical ways to give your kids the best Spanish Christmas ever

Spanish royals release official Christmas card

12 weird and wonderful Christmas traditions celebrated across Spain

OPINION: Four things the Catalan crisis can teach us about social unity
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Suspect in Spain police slaying agrees to be extradited to Italy
  2. From Belgium and jail with love: the surreal Catalan campaign
  3. Assange told not to interfere in Catalonia: Ecuador president
  4. Vandals convert Madrid town nativity into porn scene
  5. Deep in the mountains, Aran Valley resists Catalan independence
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement