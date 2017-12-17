Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Assange told not to interfere in Catalonia: Ecuador president

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
17 December 2017
14:59 CET+01:00
julian assangecataloniavoteecuador presidentlenin morenowikileaks

Share this article

Assange told not to interfere in Catalonia: Ecuador president
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media from the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador in London earlier this year. Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
17 December 2017
14:59 CET+01:00
Ecuador has warned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange not to interfere in Catalonia's separatist crisis, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said in an interview published on Sunday.

Assange, who has been holed up in Ecuador's embassy in London for the past five years, has angered Madrid by using Twitter to pump out messages of support for Catalonia's independence drive and accuse Spain's central government of "repression".

Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis has said there were signs that Assange was "trying to interfere and manipulate" amid the Catalan crisis after the outspoken Australian met last month with a prominent Catalan
pro-independence figure.

"We do not want to intervene under any circumstances with respect to Catalonia. We hope the problem is resolved as soon as possible for the benefit of all Spaniards," Moreno told top-selling Spanish daily El Pais.

"We have reminded Mr Assange that he has no reason to interfere in Ecuadorian politics because his status does not allow it. Nor in that of nations that are our friends. He does not have the right to do so and he has
committed himself to this."

Last month Ecuador's foreign ministry said it had told Assange to avoid making statements "that could affect Ecuador's international relations" with Spain and other nations.

Moreno begins a three-day official visit to Spain on Sunday with a meeting with Ecuadorian immigrants in Madrid. He is scheduled to hold talks with Spain's King Felipe VI and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Monday.

Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since June 2012 after seeking asylum to avoid extradition to Sweden to face a rape allegation.

Although Swedish prosecutors dropped their rape probe in May, Assange -- who denied all allegations -- still faces arrest by British police on a charge of skipping bail if he leaves the embassy.

He fears he will be extradited to the United States and put on trial for WikiLeaks publishing leaked secret US military documents and diplomatic cables in 2010.

Spain was plunged into its worst political crisis since a failed coup attempt in 1981 after the Catalan government pushed ahead with a banned independence referendum on October 1st.

Catalonia will vote Thursday in a knife-edge regional election that could chart the course of the secession crisis.

julian assangecataloniavoteecuador presidentlenin morenowikileaks
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

What next for Catalonia?

Spain blasts Catalan independence drive as 'post-truth'

From Belgium and jail with love: the surreal Catalan campaign

Latest polls show Catalan separatists could lose absolute majority in vote

How does the rest of Spain feel about Catalan independence demands?

Explainer: How the independence drive has stalled the Catalan economy

Outrage in Spain after man murdered for wearing 'colours of Spanish flag'

Belgium ends extradition case against Catalan leader
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The ultimate guide to 'El Gordo' - Spain's fat Christmas lottery

Analysis: Does Spain need to reform its constitution?

World's oldest man celebrates 113th birthday in Extremadura
Advertisement

Ten magical ways to give your kids the best Spanish Christmas ever

Spanish royals release official Christmas card

12 weird and wonderful Christmas traditions celebrated across Spain

OPINION: Four things the Catalan crisis can teach us about social unity
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Suspect in Spain police slaying agrees to be extradited to Italy
  2. From Belgium and jail with love: the surreal Catalan campaign
  3. Assange told not to interfere in Catalonia: Ecuador president
  4. Vandals convert Madrid town nativity into porn scene
  5. Deep in the mountains, Aran Valley resists Catalan independence
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement