Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Outrage in Spain after man murdered for wearing 'colours of Spanish flag'

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
14 December 2017
17:57 CET+01:00
cataloniaindependence

Share this article

Outrage in Spain after man murdered for wearing 'colours of Spanish flag'
A man holds an umbrella at a recent pro-unity demonstration in Barcelona. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
14 December 2017
17:57 CET+01:00
Catalonia's election campaign has been shaken up by the murder of a man wearing the colours of the Spanish flag by a far-left supporter who had previously been jailed for a vicious assault of a policeman.

The assault came amid simmering tensions over Catalonia's independence drive, with many supporters of Spanish unity alleging they are the target of a "hate campaign" by secessionists.

Some separatists, meanwhile, say they have been assaulted by their opponents.

A 55-year-old man, Victor Lainez, died on Tuesday four days after he was hit on the head with a metal bar outside a bar in the northeastern city of Zaragoza, the capital of the region of Aragon, which neighbours Catalonia.

Lainez, who was wearing suspenders bearing the red and yellow colours of the Spanish flag, got into an argument with the alleged attacker, Rodrigo Lanza, and three other people, a police spokesman said.

Witnesses told local media that Lanza and the three others began yelling at Lainez and calling him a "facha", or fascist, because of his suspenders.    

When Lainez left the bar, Lanza, 33, allegedly ran after him and hit him from behind with a metal bar before running away, leaving him unconscious, according to local media reports.

The Falange, a far-right party that was dominant under dictator Francisco Franco, said later that Lainez, who was from Catalonia, was a supporter.    

READ MORE: Is Spain still living under Francoism

His death comes just days ahead of a knife-edge election in Catalonia on December 21st which will chart the course of Spain's secession crisis, and it has sparked angry denunciations on the campaign trail from across the political spectrum.

Gabriel Rufian, a member of Spain's parliament for the far-left, pro-independence ERC party, said the murder was "intolerable", adding that people should be free to think and wear whatever they wanted.

Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido of Spain's conservative Popular Party, said "I want to live in a country where nobody is assaulted or insulted for wearing a flag."

A judge on Thursday ordered that Lanza be remanded in custody without bail pending a homicide investigation.   

Lanza served five years in jail for throwing a rock at a Barcelona municipal police officer who was trying to evict him and other squatters from a building in 2006.

The policeman suffered spinal injuries that left him a quadriplegic. 

cataloniaindependence
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Belgium ends extradition case against Catalan leader

Is Spain still living under Francoism?

Analysis: Does Spain need to reform its constitution?

Spanish court orders seizure of ex-Catalan leader's home

Spanish judge expands probe into Catalan separatists

Scuffles break out as art is 'plundered' from Catalan museum

OPINION: Four things the Catalan crisis can teach us about social unity

Corsica: Why France's 'Island of Beauty' is not the new Catalonia
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The ultimate guide to 'El Gordo' - Spain's fat Christmas lottery

12 weird and wonderful Christmas traditions celebrated across Spain

OPINION: Four things the Catalan crisis can teach us about social unity
Advertisement

Top ten heartiest tapas to enjoy when it's cold outside

These 11 places just joined the list of the most beautiful villages in Spain

Twelve ways to get into the Christmas spirit in Spain

VIDEO: Late night bear encounter in northern Spain sparks anger
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten magical ways to give your kids the best Spanish Christmas ever
  2. The ultimate guide to 'El Gordo' - Spain's fat Christmas lottery
  3. EU to toughen Brexit stance on 'gangster' Britain, MEPs vow
  4. Iberia staff announce Christmas strike
  5. Spanish royals release official Christmas card
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement