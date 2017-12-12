Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Spanish royals release official Christmas card

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
12 December 2017
13:43 CET+01:00
christmasroyals

Share this article

Spanish royals release official Christmas card
The 2017 Christmas card from King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their two daughter. Photo: Casa Real
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
12 December 2017
13:43 CET+01:00
The Spanish royal family have played it safe by featuring a traditional family pose on their Christmas greeting card for 2017.

King Felipe VI, his wife Queen Letizia and their two daughters, Leonor, 12 and Sofia, 10 are featured striking a pose in front of Madrid’s Royal Palace in an image taken on October 12th when Spain it’s national day.

Inside, the card is signed by both the King and Queen and then the two sisters who write their official titles beneath their signatures.

The official card chosen by King Juan Carlos, who abdicated in June 2014, and Queen Sofia features a traditional nativity scene painted by the Renaissance artist, Bartolomeo Vivarini.


King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia sign a card featuring a Renaissance painting from Venice. Photo: Casa Real

In previous years the Rex Emeritus had sent out a card depicting the pair surrounded by their grandchildren but the tradition was dropped after it became too difficult to get all the family together for the shoot.

The 2005 Christmas image brought much merriment after dodgy cropping of a photoshopped image of the crowd together resulted in the Monarch appearing to have had his leg amputated.


Photo: Casa Real

 

christmasroyals
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Healthcare in Spain: What you need to know

Before you grab your castanets and move to Spain, you should really take the time to look into the healthcare system in your new country.

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

12 weird and wonderful Christmas traditions celebrated across Spain

Twelve ways to get into the Christmas spirit in Spain

Ten magical ways to give your kids the best Spanish Christmas ever

Iberia staff announce Christmas strike

In pics: Spanish royal family on holiday in Mallorca

Brexit brings uncertainty to Spanish businesses and citizens, says King Felipe

Second time lucky: Spain's royal Ferraris finally get buyers

Queen speaks of 'resilient spirit of cooperation and goodwill' between UK and Spain
Advertisement

Recent highlights

12 weird and wonderful Christmas traditions celebrated across Spain

OPINION: Four things the Catalan crisis can teach us about social unity

Top ten heartiest tapas to enjoy when it's cold outside

Advertisement

These 11 places just joined the list of the most beautiful villages in Spain

Twelve ways to get into the Christmas spirit in Spain

VIDEO: Late night bear encounter in northern Spain sparks anger

Arctic blast set to sweep across Iberian Peninsula
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 12 weird and wonderful Christmas traditions celebrated across Spain
  2. Ten magical ways to give your kids the best Spanish Christmas ever
  3. Top ten heartiest tapas to enjoy when it's cold outside
  4. EU to toughen Brexit stance on 'gangster' Britain, MEPs vow
  5. Iberia staff announce Christmas strike
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement