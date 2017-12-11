Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Top ten heartiest tapas to enjoy when it's cold outside

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
11 December 2017
10:50 CET+01:00
wintertapas

Share this article

Top ten heartiest tapas to enjoy when it's cold outside
Chorizo a la sidra is the perfect winter warmer. Photo; Chispita_666 / Flickr
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
11 December 2017
10:50 CET+01:00
One of the best things about the weather turning cold in Spain is that it's a perfect excuse to enjoy winter warming dishes. The Local asked foodie experts Devour Spain for the top ten perfect tapas to warm yourselves up on a chilly day.
Spain is said to have more bars per square foot than any other country. Of course, we couldn’t be happier about this! There is something comforting about a tiny Spanish bar with its tall wooden stools, impossibly narrow entryway and more often than not, standing room only.
 
Everyone inside is laughing and shouting with a drink in their hand. And of course, you’ll also need something to nibble on as you toast with your glass of Rioja or caña of beer. Enter the tapa; that quintessentially Spanish great little bite of food that has become synonymous with Spanish culture.
 
 
Now that the temperatures are plummeting, we’ve put together a list of our favourite cold weather Spanish tapas. 
 
1. Champiñones rellenos (stuffed mushrooms)
 

Photo: Spanish Sabores
 
There are entire bars devoted to the perfect stuffed mushroom tapa. The technique is pretty easy. Take button mushroom tops, fill them to the brim with olive oil, garlic and bits of Iberian ham and wait for them to cook on the grill. This is a cold weather tapa that you can’t miss! 
 
2. Albóndigas (meatballs)
 

Photo: Krista / Flickr
 
These delicious Spanish meatballs are usually served in a small clay dish with a little cracker called a pico on the side. You might get one or two meatballs as a tapa and they will be smothered in the most delicious sauce (usually homemade by the cook!) Especially delicious are the meatballs with almond sauce. They’re rich and satisfying on a cold winter night.
 
 
3. Dátiles con beicon (dates wrapped in bacon)
 

Photo: Spanish Sabores.
 
You don’t need us to tell you that salty and sweet are a match made in heaven! We also probably don’t need to spend much time explaining that bacon can improve almost any recipe. This tapa is just what it sounds like: a date wrapped in a bit of bacon and then cooked on the grill until the bacon is crispy. Possibly the perfect cold weather tapa.
 
4. Morcilla de Burgos (Burgos blood pudding)
 

Photo: Leslie / Flickr
 
 
Okay, we know that the idea of eating blood pudding might not be on the top of your list. However, if you are so inclined, we highly recommend this tapa. Generally served with a little slice of bread, the sausage is rich and savory in the best kind of way. 
 
5. Croquetas (Spanish croquettes)
 

Photo: Spanish Sabores
 
Croquettes, when they are homemade, are easily one of our favorite cold weather tapas. When you bite into the fried croquette, you’ll find a perfect creamy mix of béchamel sauce and bits of chicken, ham, mushroom, spinach (or whatever is on hand in the kitchen). Some say that croquettes are Spain’s answer to leftovers. If that’s the case, then this little tapa is the best use of leftovers we’ve ever seen!
 
6. Pincho moruno (seasoned pork skewer)

Photo; underthemoonjp / Flickr
 
The pincho moruno is a very simple concept. The meat is coated in spices that were originally of Arab influence. This is how the skewer gets its name: "moruno" comes from the Spanish for "Moorish." The mix of spices is a lovely blend that is not at all spicy, just very flavorful in what that really enhances the flavor of the pork. A cold weather tapa that pairs perfectly with a good local beer. 
 
7. Callos a la Madrileña (Madrid style tripe)

Photo: Spanish Sabores
 
Again, we’re going to ask you to refrain from judging this tapa by the name and your preconceived notions of tripe. In Madrid this dish is cooked slowly in a spicy sauce along with lovely chickpeas and makes for a perfect little stew to enjoy on a chilly night. We are sure that if you try this tapa, you’ll be soaking up the sauce with your bit of bread after you’ve finished!
 
8. Chorizo a la sidra (chorizo cooked in cider)
 
Photo; Chispita_666 / Flickr
 
If you’ve ever tried Spanish chorizo sausage, you will know that this tapa has to be good! Here, the classic Spanish sausage is simmered in cider until tender and cooked through. The result is a rich and savory tapa typical of the region of Asturias.
 
9. Buñuelos de bacalao (salt cod fritters)

Photo: Amaya Rodrigo / Flickr
 
Salt cod is one of the most common fish used in Spanish cooking, and the main ingredient in this cold weather tapa. The fritters are generally served with a bit of garlic mayonnaise, which complements the saltiness of the cod perfectly. We also like to enjoy this tapa with a local beer. 
 
10. Patatas revolconas (paprika mashed potatoes)
 
Photo: JoaquinMarquezCorrea / flickr
 
This tapa is typical in the regions of Extremadura, Ávila and Salamanca and it couldn’t be simpler. Homemade mashed potatoes are mixed with sweet red paprika to give them an orangey color and a smokey flavor. There are also typically bits of ham or bacon, or fried pork rinds called torreznos. It’s a hearty tapa, and perfect for a cold evening! 
 
Devour Spain was founded by Spanish food lovers as a way to connect hungry travellers with the local, family run businesses that make amazing food. Offering fun and delicious food tours and tapas tours in Seville, Barcelona and Madrid. Follow them on Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter for Spanish food news, tips and recipes.
 
wintertapas
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Related articles

Ten delicious Spanish dishes you must try before you die

Cyclone Ana sweeps across Spain

Twelve ways to get into the Christmas spirit in Spain

Eight essential ways to tackle winter like a true Spaniard

Ten brilliant ways to enjoy winter in Spain

Arctic blast set to sweep across Iberian Peninsula

Winter is coming: First snowfall arrives in Spain

Twelve classic dishes to celebrate World Tapas Day
Advertisement

Recent highlights

12 weird and wonderful Christmas traditions celebrated across Spain

These 11 places just joined the list of the most beautiful villages in Spain

Twelve ways to get into the Christmas spirit in Spain
Advertisement

VIDEO: Late night bear encounter in northern Spain sparks anger

Arctic blast set to sweep across Iberian Peninsula

Over 200,000 Spaniards call for ban of Franco Foundation

Spain adds two new three Michelin star restaurants
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 12 weird and wonderful Christmas traditions celebrated across Spain
  2. Top ten heartiest tapas to enjoy when it's cold outside
  3. Ronaldo presents fifth Ballon d'Or to Bernabeu
  4. Cyclone Ana sweeps across Spain
  5. Bale and Varane to travel to Club World Cup: Zidane
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement