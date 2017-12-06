Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Catalonia's ex-leader Puigdemont says he's not in any hurry to leave Belgium

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
6 December 2017
14:54 CET+01:00

Share this article

Catalonia's ex-leader Puigdemont says he's not in any hurry to leave Belgium
Carles Puigdemont (R) unites with his fellow candidates after a press conference in Oostkamp, near Brugge, on November 25th 2017. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
6 December 2017
14:54 CET+01:00
Deposed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said on Wednesday that he will stay in Belgium "for now" despite Spain dropping European arrest warrants against him and four former ministers.

Puigdemont accused Spain of backtracking on the warrants, which are on charges of sedition and rebellion over Catalonia's illegal independence referendum, only because it was "scared of world opinion".

He said that if his party wins elections in Catalonia on December 21st then "we should return" but did not give any further details of whether he would actually go back for the polls.

"When I arrived here, I did not come to Belgium, I came to Brussels the capital of Europe, where we could better defend our rights, and that will not change," Puigdemont told a news conference in Brussels.

"Can we move around the EU without fear? For now we don't have an answer, so for now we will stay here."

In a surprise move on Monday, Spanish Supreme Court Judge Pablo Llarena withdrew a European arrest warrant as the five "appear to have shown their intention to return to Spain" to take part in the snap regional polls.

But Spain has said it will still arrest the separatists if they return.

Madrid had dropped the European warrants "because it is scared", Puigdemont said.

"The Spanish state is scared of world opinion," he added.

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: Late night bear encounter in northern Spain sparks anger

Arctic blast set to sweep across Iberian Peninsula

Over 200,000 Spaniards call for ban of Franco Foundation
Advertisement

Spain adds two new three Michelin star restaurants

It's official: This is Spain's best cheese

AS IT HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These 11 places just joined the list of the most beautiful villages in Spain
  2. Police arrest dog poo bank robbers in southern Spain
  3. Spain drops European arrest warrant for axed Catalan leader
  4. Judge orders Catalan ex-vice president and three others to remain in jail
  5. Spain makes one of 'Europe's biggest' cocaine busts
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement