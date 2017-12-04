Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Judge orders Catalan ex-vice president and three others to remain in jail

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
4 December 2017
11:46 CET+01:00
cataloniaindependencereferendumjunqueras

Share this article

Judge orders Catalan ex-vice president and three others to remain in jail
Protesters hold a banner with portraits of detained officials. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
4 December 2017
11:46 CET+01:00
Catalonia's sacked vice president and three other separatist leaders will remain in prison pending a probe over their role in the region's independence drive, a Supreme Court judge decided on Monday.

Oriol Junqueras, who was sacked as vice-president when the Catalan parliament declared independence on October 27th, Joaquim Forn, who used to be in charge of interior matters in Catalonia, and the leaders of two pro-independence associations will stay in prison, the court said.

Six other former ministers who were also remanded in custody will be released on bail as an investigation into charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds continues, it added in a statement.

Supreme Court Judge Pablo Llarena, who had taken on their case late last month, said he believed there was a risk that Junqueras and the three others would repeat their alleged offences.

This, he added, meant there was a "possibility that acts could happen again with serious, immediate and irreparable consequences for the community."   

He noted as an example a demonstration in Barcelona in September called when police raided a building in a probe into the upcoming banned referendum.   

The protest saw angry demonstrators gather outside the building in the city centre late into the night, trapping police inside for hours.   

Independence supporters had hoped that all 10 leaders would be released on Monday just as the official campaign for Catalan elections on December 21st is due to kick off at midnight.

The decision comes as former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and four other ex-regional ministers face an extradition hearing in Belgium where they fled to after Catalonia declared unilateral independence.

cataloniaindependencereferendumjunqueras
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Separatists may lose absolute majority in Catalonia: poll

Ousted Catalan leader Puigdemont faces Belgian extradition hearing

Puigdemont will remain in Belgium until Catalan elections over

Jailed Catalan leaders could be freed as they face judge

Catalonia sees visitor numbers drop in separatist crisis

Spain's Catholic Church speaks out against Catalan independence drive

Polls must 'ratify' Catalonia's desire for independence: Puigdemont

Ousted Catalan government ditches unilateral independence push
Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: Late night bear encounter in northern Spain sparks anger

Arctic blast set to sweep across Iberian Peninsula

Over 200,000 Spaniards call for ban of Franco Foundation
Advertisement

Spain adds two new three Michelin star restaurants

It's official: This is Spain's best cheese

AS IT HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spain's graft-plagued ruling party on trial for destroying evidence
  2. Rajoy pledges economic boost if 'normalcy' returns to Catalonia
  3. Puigdemont will remain in Belgium until Catalan elections over
  4. Judge orders Catalan ex-vice president and three others to remain in jail
  5. Police arrest dog poo bank robbers in southern Spain
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement