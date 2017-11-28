Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Spain reports case of 'mad cow disease'

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
28 November 2017
09:14 CET+01:00
agriculturehealth

Share this article

Spain reports case of 'mad cow disease'
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
28 November 2017
09:14 CET+01:00
A case of "mad cow disease" has been discovered in northwestern Spain, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday.

The cow found to be carrying bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in the province of Salamanca was destroyed, Spain's agriculture ministry said in a report on the case.

The "atypical" strain of the disease was uncovered on November 10 during a routine screening, the OIE said, adding that the source of the infection was "unknown or uncertain".

An earlier case of BSE was found in the same region in March, according to the OIE.

The discovery of BSE in British cows prompted the European Union to order a worldwide embargo on British beef and its derivatives in 1996 after it was learned that it can be transmitted to humans in the form of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

The World Health Organisation says that there have been 224 cases of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease from October 1996 to March 2011, mainly in Britain.   

At least five deaths from the disease have been reported in Spain since the 1996 outbreak.

agriculturehealth
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

Works begin to clean Spain's 'killer lake'

Meet Blat: The Barcelona dog that can detect lung cancer from sniffing a person’s breath

Trump administration goes after Spanish olive imports

A 10th century water rights tribunal in Spain just won heritage protection

Spain's healthcare ranks among top ten in world

Woman dies after abortion at clinic in northern Spain

Spain reports isolated case of mad cow disease

Catalonia to cull 17,000 ducks as virulent bird flu hits
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS IT HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten phrases you'll only hear if you work in an office in Spain
  2. 40 injured as Spain nightclub floor collapses
  3. Thousands in Madrid protest violence against women
  4. Spain's Catholic Church speaks out against Catalan independence drive
  5. Madrid taxis are striking again over Uber and Cabify
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement