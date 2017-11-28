Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Artic blast set to sweep across Iberian Peninsula

28 November 2017
12:54 CET+01:00
Artic blast set to sweep across Iberian Peninsula
Snow is expected to fall in mountainous regions of northern Spain. Archive photo: AFP
28 November 2017
12:54 CET+01:00
Mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands are braced for plummeting temperatures as a polar wind blows south across Europe.

AEMET, Spain’s state meteorological agency, has warned of a sharp drop in the mercury across Spain bringing frost and snow to the north of the country and rain to the south.

The cold snap is expected to arrive on Wednesday and continue into the weekend with nine provinces issued yellow alerts for cold weather.

The high regions of Girona, Lleida, Huesca, Teruel, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Burgos, Soria, and La Rioja are on alert for freezing temperaturas while heavy rain warnings were put in place for Cádiz and Malaga.

Madrid, meanwhile, is not expected to receive much-needed rain beyond light scattered showers, but will see temperatures drop below zero by the weekend.

Entrada en la Península a partir de mañana, de una masa fría de origen polar, tal y como se aprecia en la predicción del campo de Temperatura en 850 hPa (HRES-ECMWF) pic.twitter.com/TxRIRL2pKz

— SINOBAS (@AEMET_SINOBAS) November 28, 2017 ">READ ALSO: Ten brilliant ways to enjoy winter in Spain

weatherwinter
