Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Sevilla come back from three goals down to ruin Liverpool's party

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
22 November 2017
08:39 CET+01:00
sevillaliverpooleduardo berizzochampions league

Share this article

Sevilla come back from three goals down to ruin Liverpool's party
Sevilla players celebrating at the end of their 3-3 comeback against Liverpool. Photo: Cristina Quicler/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
22 November 2017
08:39 CET+01:00
Sevilla produced a stunning fightback from a three-goal half-time deficit to earn a thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool on Tuesday thanks to Guido Pizarro's stoppage-time equaliser.

Roberto Firmino scored twice as Jurgen Klopp's side looked set to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time in nine years and seal top spot in Group E with a three-goal blitz in the first half-hour, with Sadio Mane also netting.

However, Wissam Ben Yedder pulled two goals back before Pizarro stabbed home from a corner to protect Sevilla's year-long unbeaten run at home.

"Fantastic first half and in the second half we made the mistake that we didn't continue playing football," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"We have to control the game with the ball and we didn't play football.

"We became a little bit passive, they scored the first one and it was obvious the atmosphere changed immediately and that gave them a big boost."

Both sides remain well-placed to reach the last 16 as Liverpool still lead the group on nine points from Sevilla on eight with Spartak Moscow in third on six points.

Liverpool host the Russians at Anfield in two weeks' time when Sevilla travel to Maribor for the final games in the group.

"It was an incredible game. I am really emotional about what happened," said Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo.

"I am delighted for my players, for the reaction and the pride they showed."

Both sides were gifted a huge boost before kick-off as Maribor's stoppage-time equaliser for a 1-1 draw in the Russian capital prevented Spartak from jumping into second place in the group.

Sevilla's joy didn't last long, though, as they were punished for awful defending from a corner less than two minutes in when Firmino was left completely unmarked at the far post to fire high past Sergio Rico.

The hosts had their chances to get back into the game when Loris Karius got a fingertip to Nolito's goalbound effort to turn the ball onto the post before Ben Yedder fired inches wide with just the German goalkeeper to beat.

Yet, the pace of Liverpool's 'fab four' attack of Firmino, Mane, Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho looked capable of opening up the Sevilla defence at will and only a fine save from Rico prevented Firmino from doubling his tally midway through the half.

READ ALSO: Coutinho not thinking about Barcelona audition, Klopp insists

That save only delayed a two-goal Liverpool lead by a matter of seconds as, from the resulting corner, Mane scored almost a carbon copy of the opener when he stooped to head home Firmino's flick-on.

Eight minutes later it was 3-0 as Mane sped away from a lumbering Sevilla backline and his initial effort was only parried by Rico into the path of the grateful Firmino to slot into an empty net.

Sevilla transformed

Sevilla came out a side transformed in the second half and were given a lifeline when Ben Yedder got across his marker to head Ever Banega's free-kick inside the far post.

Belief was coursing through the home side and fans moments later when Ben Yedder went down under a challenge from former Sevilla favourite Alberto Moreno and German referee Felix Brych awarded a penalty.

Ben Yedder stepped up and slotted home from the spot twice after Brych ordered his first attempt be retaken.

Liverpool produced the most unbelievable fightback from 3-0 down to win the Champions League against AC Milan back in 2005 and Sevilla were inches away from their own Istanbul moment 25 minutes from time when Franco Vazquez's shot was turned onto the underside of the bar by Karius.

Klopp restored some order to the visitors with the introduction of Emre Can and James Milner for Coutinho and Moreno and Liverpool should have settled their nerves with a fourth goal as Salah, Mane and Can all passed up big chances.

And they were made to pay for their profligacy and poor defending when Pizarro stretched to turn home a loose ball after a corner wasn't properly cleared in injury time.

Article by AFP's Kieran Canning.

sevillaliverpooleduardo berizzochampions league
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

Sevilla coach Berizzo diagnosed with prostate cancer

Coutinho not thinking about Barça audition, Klopp insists

FC Barcelona 'have the money' to sign Coutinho in January

Football: Ronaldo heroics spark Madrid street party

Clean-sheet masters Atletico Madrid reach Champions League quarter-finals

10 incredible images of the supermoon over Spain

Isis storm Real Madrid fan club in Iraq, shooting 12 dead

Real Madrid 'win lottery' to land Champions League title
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS IT HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,023 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spanish police arrest suspected Isis recruiter in Melilla
  2. Deposed Catalan government's botched Photoshop job sparks memes
  3. More than 80 percent of Catalans predicted to vote in December election
  4. As Spain battles extreme drought, experts warn climate change means it's here to stay
  5. Italian PM 'very angry' with Spain over EU agency vote: Maroni
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement