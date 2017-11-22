Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Sevilla coach Berizzo diagnosed with prostate cancer

22 November 2017
09:44 CET+01:00
Sevilla coach Berizzo diagnosed with prostate cancer
Berizzo celebrating with his players after Sevilla rescued a 3-3 draw against Liverpool. Photo: Cristina Quicler/AFP
22 November 2017
09:44 CET+01:00
Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo is suffering from prostate cancer, the La Liga side confirmed.

Reports spread in Spanish media following Sevilla's 3-3 draw with Liverpool on Tuesday night that the Argentinian had been diagnosed with the disease, and the club verified the news in a press release on Wednesday.

"Sevilla FC's medical team note that the first team coach Eduardo Berizzo has been diagnosed with prostate adenocarcinoma. Future tests will decide what the next steps in treatment are," a club statement said.

"Sevilla expresses maximum support to the coach at this time and hopes for a speedy recovery."

According to local newspaper Sevillainfo, Berizzo broke the news to his players at half-time in their Champions League match against Liverpool. Losing 3-0 to the English side at that point, Sevilla scored three goals after the break to rescue a 3-3 draw, sparking jubilant celebrations between the players and Berizzo on the touchline.

READ ALSO: Sevilla come back from three goals down to ruin Liverpool's party

