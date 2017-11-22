Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

It's official: This is Spain's best cheese

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
22 November 2017
12:20 CET+01:00
cheese

Share this article

It's official: This is Spain's best cheese
Finca Pascualete's Mini-retorta has been named the best Spanish cheese. Photo: Finca Pascualete
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
22 November 2017
12:20 CET+01:00
Have a tough time opting between Manchego, Mahón or Idiazabal? With so many tasty options to choose from, picking cheese in Spain can be a difficult task, but one now towers above the rest according to the World Cheese Awards.

The 2017 edition of self-proclaimed biggest cheese competition on the planet has decreed that the Mini-retorta from Finca Pascualete in Cáceres, western Spain is the finest cheese in the land.

The producer describes it as having a soft "but persistent" flavour "with memories of a field due to its vegetable rennet and a very creamy, almost liquid texture".

The Mini-retorta was also ranked the sixth best cheese in the world at the competition, with the Cornish Kern from England taking top spot.

Organizers said almost 400 awards were dished out to Spanish cheeses at this year's edition, "shining a spotlight on the hard work and dedication of the nation’s cheesemakers". 

READ ALSO: Cheese thieves caught in Spain

cheese
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

Cheese thieves caught...(and they're not mice)
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS IT HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,023 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spanish police arrest suspected Isis recruiter in Melilla
  2. Deposed Catalan government's botched Photoshop job sparks memes
  3. More than 80 percent of Catalans predicted to vote in December election
  4. As Spain battles extreme drought, experts warn climate change means it's here to stay
  5. Italian PM 'very angry' with Spain over EU agency vote: Maroni
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement