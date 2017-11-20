Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Revived Valencia show La Liga title credentials with yet another win

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
20 November 2017
08:12 CET+01:00
valenciala ligafc barcelona

Share this article

Revived Valencia show La Liga title credentials with yet another win
Valencia players celebrating their 2-0 win at Espanyol. Photo: Lluis Gene/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
20 November 2017
08:12 CET+01:00
Valencia maintained their pursuit of Barcelona to remain four points off the La Liga leaders thanks to second-half goals from Geoffrey Kondogbia and Santi Mina to beat a luckless Espanyol 2-0 on Sunday.

"We want to beat Barcelona to be as high in the table as we can, but we still can't talk about being candidates to win the title yet," insisted Valencia assistant coach Ruben Uria, who faced the media after Marcelino was sent to the stands in the second half.

However, the visitors had fortune on their side as Espanyol dominated for large spells and hit the woodwork twice.

"In the first half they got the better of us, but the team knew how to resist, stay compact, suffer and compete," Mina told BeIN Sports Spain.

"The big teams also win like this. The important thing was to win."

Marcelino surprisingly left top scorer Simone Zaza and on-loan Paris Saint-Germain forward Goncalo Guedes on the bench and that decision nearly backfired as Valencia struggled to gain a foothold in the first hour.

Gerard Moreno and Sergi Darder both struck the post for the hosts in a six-minute spell just before half-time.

Valencia's goalkeeper Neto also had to show smart reactions to deny Sergio Garcia and Moreno once more as Espanyol looked the more likely side to make the breakthrough.

The pressure Valencia were under was seen on the sidelines as Marcelino was sent to the stands for his protests towards the officials and is now likely to be banned from the touchline against Barça.

However, a moment of magic from Kondogbia swung the game Valencia's way 23 minutes from time as he curled home a wonderful strike from 25 yards.

And Mina pounced on Victor Sanchez's short back-pass to calmly side-foot past Pau Lopez on the volley to secure all three points.

At the other end of the table, Malaga came from behind to edge a five-goal thriller against Deportivo la Coruna 3-2 to move off the bottom of the table.

Borja Baston's first goal for the club six minutes from time saw Malaga leapfrog Las Palmas and Alaves to close within a point of safety.

valenciala ligafc barcelona
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

'Ghost striker' Benzema the fall guy as Real Madrid flounder

Israeli group invests 50 million euros in Atletico Madrid

La Liga to introduce video technology in 2018

Police hunt bank robber in Valencia

La Liga president reveals new mega TV deal, accuses PSG and Man City of 'cheating'

Eight metre waves and gale force winds rock Spain

CaixaBank's profits double before moving from Barcelona to Valencia

Woman in Valencia arrested after allegedly stabbing her partner to death
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS IT HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,023 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spanish police shoot Frenchman who 'shouted Allahu akbar'
  2. Over 250 migrants rescued off Spain
  3. Sacked Catalan leaders get pride of place in electoral lists
  4. Spanish police suing Catalan satirists for 'insults'
  5. Spain's top prosecutor Maza dies in Argentina
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement