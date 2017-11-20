Deposed Catalan government's botched Photoshop job sparks memes

File photo of Catalonia's deposed vice president Oriol Junqueras (left) and president Carles Puigdemont (centre). Photo: Josep Lago/AFP

An amateurish piece of photo editing carried out for Catalonia's deposed government has led to a host of memes mocking the botched effort.

Last weekend Carles Puigdemont's deposed cabinet launched a new website for what they call the "legitimate government" containing information about its activities in the build-up to Catalan regional elections on December 21st.

Its homepage featured an image of the various ministers involved, which is the same as an old picture of the Catalan government while still officially in power except an edit had been made to remove former business minister Santi Vila (who resigned the day before the unilateral declaration of independence on October 27th).

The person who edited the group shot apparently didn't have an eye for detail however, as one of Vila's legs was accidentally left in the image, resulting in a mysterious extra limb floating between the other ministers.

El tío que ha manipulado con Photoshop la foto de propaganda de Puigdemont borrando a Santi Vila se ha dejado una pierna. Jajajaja. pic.twitter.com/2CjcrvgI8z — Pastrana (@JosPastr) November 18, 2017

Predictably, it didn't take long for the internet to react, and a host of memes have followed in response. One particularly popular effort, featuring five pairs of legs in front of a house, came with the caption "Santi Vila's family".

La familia de Santi Vila pic.twitter.com/YKPKg6Zwls — The Observer (@RevoluSSSion) November 19, 2017

"The Simpsons also predicted the Santi Vila thing," another Twitter user pointed out, referring to the cartoon's strange habit of predicting the future.

Los Simpsons ya predijeron también lo de Santi Vila pic.twitter.com/RtbbGJcBuE — La Voz del Becario (@LaVozdelBecario) November 19, 2017

"A highly professional job so Santi Vila's leg doesn't look bad," one fellow amateur Photoshopper quipped.

Un trabajo muy profesional para que no quede mal la pierna de Santi Vila por ahí suelta ... pic.twitter.com/Eni0rNSLhb — Antonio Gaspar (@Vota_Ciudadanos) November 18, 2017

The deposed government has since corrected its error, uploading a new version of the image in which all of Vila has been removed.

