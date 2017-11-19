Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Spanish police shoot Frenchman who 'shouted Allahu akbar'

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 November 2017
08:16 CET+01:00
frenchmanshootingborderspaininjured

Share this article

Spanish police shoot Frenchman who 'shouted Allahu akbar'
StockImage/Depositphotos
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 November 2017
08:16 CET+01:00
Police in Spain shot and injured an unarmed Frenchman on Saturday at a toll station near the French border, who officers said was shouting 'Allahu akbar'.

The officers mistakenly suspected he had a weapon, a police statement said, adding that they do not expect to open a terrorism investigation.

The man, of Moroccan origin, was travelling with a woman in a vehicle registered in France and approached the toll by the border town of La Jonquera in the north of the country in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police said a Guardia Civil patrol was alerted because the man had a "strange" attitude and "seemed to be manipulating something inside the vehicle".

"The police asked him to get out. He finally got out with something in his hands and he moved towards the officers," said a spokesperson for the Catalan police.

The spokesperson said that, according to the policemen present, the man "shouted 'Allahu akbar'(God is greatest)".

"The police officers repeatedly asked him to stop, shot in the air to intimidate him but as he continued to move forward, they shot him in the hip," he said.

The man "then undressed" and "appeared to suffer from mental problems".

According to the Guardia Civil his life "is not in danger" and he is being cared for in a hospital in Gerone.

Police say an investigation is underway to establish the facts about what happened.

frenchmanshootingborderspaininjured
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

Spanish police suing Catalan satirists for 'insults'

Adidas causes controversy with new 'republican' Spain shirt

Spain's far-right gains visibility in Catalonia crisis

Catalan talks with Spain 'would aim at independence'

Swedish-Turkish writer held in Spain returns home to Sweden

Spain says Swedish-Turkish writer will not be extradited to Turkey

MEPs urge Spain to release Swedish-Turkish writer Hamza Yalcin

Swedish tourist held in Barcelona over alleged sex assaults
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS IT HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,023 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spanish police shoot Frenchman who 'shouted Allahu akbar'
  2. Over 250 migrants rescued off Spain
  3. Barcelona unveils new anti-terror measures in response to August attack
  4. Sacked Catalan leaders get pride of place in electoral lists
  5. Spanish police suing Catalan satirists for 'insults'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement