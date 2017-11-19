Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

600 African migrants rescued near Spain

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 November 2017
10:38 CET+01:00
migrantsrescuesrefugees

Share this article

600 African migrants rescued near Spain
File photo: Jorge Guerrero/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 November 2017
10:38 CET+01:00
Around 600 African migrants were rescued off the coast of Spain in 24 hours, a sea rescue patrol said on Saturday.

The Guardia Civil and Salvamento Maritimo rescue service added that operations to recover further migrants were still under way.

Spain is the third busiest gateway for migrants arriving in Europe, but far behind Italy and Greece. However, the number of people arriving by sea in Spain has nearly tripled over the last year to 17,687.

Many Africans undertaking the long route to Europe are choosing to avoid crossing danger-ridden Libya to get to Italy along the so-called central Mediterranean route, and choosing instead to get there via Morocco and Spain.

On Saturday, most of the migrants arrived in the south-eastern region of Murcia, where 431 people aboard 41 makeshift boats were discovered.

Patrols found more than 110 people in the Alboran Sea, between Morocco and Spain's Andalusian coast.

Operations were also conducted in the Strait of Gibraltar, recovering 48 people on four makeshift boats.

The rescues were carried out by the Navy, the Guardia Civil police and Salvamento Maritimo.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) close to 160,000 people have made the dangerous crossing to Europe this year and almost 3,000 more died or went missing while trying.

migrantsrescuesrefugees
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

Over 250 migrants rescued off Spain

Boy from Ivory Coast reuinited with mother in Spain after seven months apart

Spain rescues 250 migrants in Mediterranean

PODCAST: "You don't have to be very successful to get into the AfD"

Spain to spend big at borders tightening defences to stop migrants

Number of migrants arriving in Spain soars: minister

Ceuta and Melilla: the Spanish enclaves at the centre of the fight against terrorism

Two women porters die in stampede at Ceuta border
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS IT HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,023 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spanish police shoot Frenchman who 'shouted Allahu akbar'
  2. Over 250 migrants rescued off Spain
  3. Sacked Catalan leaders get pride of place in electoral lists
  4. Spanish police suing Catalan satirists for 'insults'
  5. Spain's top prosecutor Maza dies in Argentina
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement