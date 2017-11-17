Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

'Biggest ever' haul of contraband tobacco seized by Spanish police

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
17 November 2017
09:51 CET+01:00
policetobacco

Share this article

'Biggest ever' haul of contraband tobacco seized by Spanish police
The contraband was seized in Cáceres, western Spain. Photo: Emilia/Flickr Creative Commons
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
17 November 2017
09:51 CET+01:00
Spanish police say they seized 250 tonnes of contraband tobacco leaves worth 40 million euros ($47 million), the biggest such haul in Europe.

They arrested four members of a family during the operation in October in Caceres in western Spain, a spokesman for the Guardia Civil said.

"It is the biggest seizure of tobacco leaves in Europe," the Guardia Civil said in a statement.

Police suspect the group sold the tobacco over the internet, shipping it to customers through parcel delivery firms, without paying taxes and bypassing mandatory health checks.

READ ALSO: Spain seizes 1.2 tonnes of cocaine and dismantles international drug trafficking network

They launched an investigation in early 2017 after officers seized two tonnes of contraband tobacco leaves and arrested two men who were transporting it by truck.

The authorities suspect the group carried over 6,000 deliveries and police do not rule out more arrests.

Portuguese police seized 182 tonnes of contraband tobacco in January 2016, in what they said was the biggest seizure in Europe.

The sale of contraband tobacco costs European Union member states 10 billion euros in lost tax revenues every year, according the European Anti-Fraud Office.

READ ALSO: Spanish police confiscate thousands of marijuana plants destined for UK

policetobacco
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

Police hunt bank robber in Valencia

Spanish police finally move out of Tweety boat sent to Barcelona

Spanish police seize thousands of marijuana plants destined for UK

Woman in Valencia arrested after allegedly stabbing her partner to death

Spain government representative apologises for Catalan vote injuries

Catalan police chief appears in court accused of sedition

Spain accuses Catalan government of 'inciting rebellion'

Police surround polling station where Catalan president to vote
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS IT HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,023 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Catalan separatists prepare to take independence push to the polls
  2. Catalonia meddling claim has damaged Spanish relations with Russia, Kremlin warns
  3. Barcelona unveils new anti-terror measures in response to August attack
  4. Catalonia crisis hits business in Barcelona's busy shopping district
  5. Israeli group invests 50 million euros in Atletico Madrid
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement