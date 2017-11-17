Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Barcelona unveils new anti-terror measures in response to August attack

Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
@leeroden89
17 November 2017
11:30 CET+01:00
terror attack

Barcelona unveils new anti-terror measures in response to August attack
The area aroun the Sagrada Familia will be pedestrianised in response to the August Barcelona terror attack. Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP
17 November 2017
Barcelona will pedestrianise and install obstacles on some of its busiest tourist streets in response to the August terror attack in the city where a van ploughed into pedestrians, killing 14.

Barcelona City Council's local security board agreed to start implementing the measures in a staggered manner from Friday onwards, including placing obstacles like bollards and hedges on La Rambla and other busy streets in the city centre.

"The measures will be implemented in a progressive manner and will be compatible with the model of the city, affecting above all the centre of the city and around the Sagrada Família basilica," a statement on the Catalan regional government website explained.

The zone around Gaudi’s Sagrada Família will be pedestrianised with traffic on the Marina, Sardenya and Provença streets cut off in the proximity of the tourist hot-spot.

Temporary obstacles have already been placed in some locations in the Catalan capital following the August attack, and they will now be replaced with permanent versions. Placing further pieces of “"urban furniture" at some vulnerable spots as additional obstacles to vehicles is also being considered.

In a further seasonal measure, the number of police officers at busy commercial areas will be increased around the Christmas shopping period.

Last August 15 people were killed by terrorists using vehicles and knives in a two-stage attack in Catalonia. In Barcelona 14 lost their lives while an additional woman died following a subsequent attack in seaside resort of Cambrils, near Tarragona.

terror attackla ramblasagrada familiabarcelona
