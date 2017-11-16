Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

La Liga to introduce video technology in 2018

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
16 November 2017
09:13 CET+01:00
varvideo assistant refereejavier tebasla liga

Share this article

La Liga to introduce video technology in 2018
Video assistant referee (VAR) being used in Germany's Bundesliga. Photo: Christof Stache/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
16 November 2017
09:13 CET+01:00
La Liga will use the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system next season, the country's football federation (RFEF) confirmed on Wednesday.

"The president of the referee's technical commission, Victoriano Sanchez Arminio, has informed all first division referees and assistant referees that video refereeing will be introduced to next season's championship," the RFEF said.

Sanchez Arminio said in a letter to referees that "the tests required by the International Football Association Board (the guardians of the game's rules) to implement the system will soon begin".

Spanish League president Javier Tebas had revealed on Tuesday that VAR would be used from 2018/2019, as it has been in Italy and Germany this season.

It can only be used under specific conditions: in the awarding of a red card, a penalty or to correct a case of mistaken identity for a carded player.

Currently, Spain is the only one of Europe's five major leagues -- the others being England, Germany, Italy and France -- not to use technology of any sort, not even to decide if a ball has crossed the goal line.

READ ALSO: Is it time La Liga introduced video referees?

varvideo assistant refereejavier tebasla liga
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

La Liga president reveals new mega TV deal, accuses PSG and Man City of 'cheating'

Real Madrid president Perez cannot imagine La Liga without Barça

Seven trophies and 100 games in, Zidane is still hungry for more

Barça travel to Madrid against backdrop of Catalonia crisis

FC Barcelona 'have the money' to sign Coutinho in January

FC Barcelona and La Liga must continue together, club director says

'I don't play football to win the Ballon d'Or': Neymar

'Cup exit can boost Real's league chances'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS IT HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,023 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Catalan politician pulls handcuffs stunt in Spain's parliament
  2. Catalan separatists prepare to take independence push to the polls
  3. Boy from Ivory Coast reuinited with mother in Spain after seven months apart
  4. Spain tells EU it suspects Russian meddling in Catalonia
  5. Catalonia meddling claim has damaged Spanish relations with Russia, Kremlin warns
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement