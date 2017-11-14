Spanish police finally move out of Tweety boat sent to Barcelona

In September, Spain's interior ministry chartered three ferries as homes for police sent to the region to deal with the outlawed independence referendum, but rather than an intimidating show of force, one of the boats became the subject of memes, thanks to the presence of Tweety and other Looney Tunes characters painted on its side.
Urgente! Despliegue de la Guardia Civil en el puerto de Barcelona,#piolin pic.twitter.com/lUrCRO5BuJ— Toni CAT (@ganryu80) September 22, 2017
–¿En serio habéis venido en un barco con la imagen de Piolín?— Said (@saitoel) September 22, 2017
–No quiero hablar de eso ahora. pic.twitter.com/Tdavq1nlYg
READ ALSO: Spain is shipping extra police to Catalonia... on a Looney Tunes boat
More seriously, it was also subject to complaints. As their stay was repeatedly prolonged, officers raised issues over the living conditions, including a lack of adequate food and poor hygiene standards.
Now, the interior ministry has finally caved. According to El Periodico, from Thursday police housed on the "Tweety Boat" as it has been nicknamed will be moved to hotels on the Costa Brava.
Police do not yet have a date for returning home, but are expected to be withdrawn from the area gradually.