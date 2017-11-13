Eight metre waves and gale force winds rock Spain

File photo from a previous storm in Baiona earlier in Februay. Photo: Miguel Riopa/AFP

Five of Spain's autonomous communities have severe weather warnings in place as forecasters predicted high waves and gale force winds on Monday, with the Balearic Islands expected to see the worst.

Spain's state meteorological agency AEMET has put a red warning (indicating extreme risk) in place for the eaternmost Balearic island, where waves are predicted to reach as high as eight metres, and inland winds could reach 100 kilometres per hour.

Mallorca meanwhile has an orange warning (indicating significant risk) in place and could be hit by four to six metre high waves and winds of 90 kilometres per hour.

Mainland Spain won't escape the poor conditions either. Catalonia has an orange warning for winds of up to 110 kilometres per hour in Barcelona, Lleida and Girona, and in the latter province waves could reach between three and five metres.

Aragon is also subject to an orange warning for maximum winds of 110 kilometres per hour, while Navarra and Valencia could also be battered by winds of up to 80 kilometres per hour.