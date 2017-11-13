Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Eight metre waves and gale force winds rock Spain

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
13 November 2017
10:50 CET+01:00
weatherwavesmallorcamenorcagironavalencia

Share this article

Eight metre waves and gale force winds rock Spain
File photo from a previous storm in Baiona earlier in Februay. Photo: Miguel Riopa/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
13 November 2017
10:50 CET+01:00
Five of Spain's autonomous communities have severe weather warnings in place as forecasters predicted high waves and gale force winds on Monday, with the Balearic Islands expected to see the worst.

Spain's state meteorological agency AEMET has put a red warning (indicating extreme risk) in place for the eaternmost Balearic island, where waves are predicted to reach as high as eight metres, and inland winds could reach 100 kilometres per hour.

Mallorca meanwhile has an orange warning (indicating significant risk) in place and could be hit by four to six metre high waves and winds of 90 kilometres per hour.

Mainland Spain won't escape the poor conditions either. Catalonia has an orange warning for winds of up to 110 kilometres per hour in Barcelona, Lleida and Girona, and in the latter province waves could reach between three and five metres.

Aragon is also subject to an orange warning for maximum winds of 110 kilometres per hour, while Navarra and Valencia could also be battered by winds of up to 80 kilometres per hour.

weatherwavesmallorcamenorcagironavalencia
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Related articles

General strike shuts down roads and railways in Catalonia

Real Madrid travel to Catalonia in the eye of political storm

CaixaBank's profits double before moving from Barcelona to Valencia

Woman in Valencia arrested after allegedly stabbing her partner to death

FBI helps Spain catch suspected Isis recruiter

10 facts on Catalan President and pro-independence leader Carles Puigdemont

Winter is coming: First snowfall arrives in Spain

Policeman stabbed to death in Valencia by Swede suspected of 'body in suitcase' murder
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS IT HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,072 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spain rescues 250 migrants in Mediterranean
  2. Puigdemont: Independence not the only solution to Catalonia crisis
  3. Mass protest in Barcelona demands freedom for Catalan leaders
  4. Spain seizes 1.2 tonnes of cocaine and dismantles 'international drug trafficking network'
  5. Hundreds gather for Catalan independence in Brussels
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement