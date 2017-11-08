Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Puigdemont slams EU for backing Spanish PM Rajoy in 'coup'

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
8 November 2017
08:20 CET+01:00
cataloniacatalan independencecarles puigdemontmariano rajoyeu

Share this article

Puigdemont slams EU for backing Spanish PM Rajoy in 'coup'
Carles Puigdemont speaking in Brussels. Photo: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
8 November 2017
08:20 CET+01:00
Deposed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont slammed the European Union for backing what he termed Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's "coup d'etat".

"Will you accept the result of the Catalan referendum or will you continue to help Mr Rajoy in his coup d'etat?" Puigdemont said to the presidents of the European Parliament and European Commission at a meeting with Catalan mayors in Brussels.

It was Puigdemont's first public statement since he was freed on bail on Sunday by a court in Belgium, where he fled after he was dismissed by Madrid when his government declared independence from Spain.

READ ALSO: Catalonia crisis will end in international courts, Puigdemont insists

Puigdemont and four other former ministers could now find themselves still in Belgium when Catalonia holds regional elections on December 21st, waiting for a judge to decide on a Spanish arrest warrant against them.

The five separatist leaders were guests of honour as more than 200 pro-independence Catalan mayors gathered in Brussels on Tuesday in a show of support at the feet of the EU's institutions.

To applause from the Catalan politicians, Puigdemont described Catalonia as "the only territory in Europe where there is this democratic anomaly" of an elected regional parliament banned from exercising its power.

"Mr Juncker and Tajani, is this is the Europe that you want to build... with a country that puts leaders in prison?" Puigdemont said, referring to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Parliament head Antonio Tajani.

He also said that Europe's values were best defended by "those who protected the ballot box" during the banned independence referendum on October 1st, when a violent police crackdown on Catalan voters shocked the world.

Puigdemont thanked the Catalan mayors for their support, as well as "our friends in the Flemish N-VA party who are with us today" referring to the Belgian separatist party.

When he arrived in Belgium on October 31st, Puigdemont denied he would seek asylum to avoid rebellion charge or interfere with Belgian politics.

READ ALSO: Puigdemont is fuelling tensions in Belgium, Spanish MEP claims

cataloniacatalan independencecarles puigdemontmariano rajoyeu
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

Related articles

'Political crisis is in Spain, not Belgium': Belgian PM

General strike shuts down roads and railways in Catalonia

Spain's judiciary rejects claims it lacks independence

Catalonia crisis will end in international courts, Puigdemont insists

Puigdemont fuelling tensions in Belgium: Spanish MEP

Sacked Catalan president accuses Spain of being undemocratic

Ousted Catalan leader freed on bail in Belgium

Puigdemont turns himself in to Belgian police
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS IT HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,104 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. General strike shuts down roads and railways in Catalonia
  2. Adidas causes controversy with new 'republican' Spain shirt
  3. Catalonia crisis will end in international courts, Puigdemont insists
  4. Ousted Catalan leader freed on bail in Belgium
  5. Sacked Catalan president accuses Spain of being undemocratic
Advertisement

Noticeboard

06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
View all notices
Advertisement