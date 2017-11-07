Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Adidas causes controversy with new 'republican' Spain shirt

Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
@leeroden89
7 November 2017
10:10 CET+01:00
footballla rojaspainsecond spanish republicspanish civil war

Share this article

Adidas causes controversy with new 'republican' Spain shirt
Spain's new shirt for the 2018 World Cup has a striking colour scheme. Photo: RFEF
Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
@leeroden89
7 November 2017
10:10 CET+01:00
Even Spain's national football team has been unable to avoid the tense political climate in the country at the moment, as calls for a boycott have been made in response to their new shirt.

On Monday, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) presented the new Adidas kit that the national team will wear during the forthcoming World Cup in Russia, and Twitter users were quick to spot a striking detail.

While the main colour of the shirt is red as usual, a striped section running down the side appears (in photographs at least) to be yellow and purple, which when combined with the red make the colours of the flag of the Second Spanish Republic.

That provoked a strong reaction from some.

"I won't buy a shirt that does not represent my country," one Twitter user wrote in response to the video presenting the shirt.

"Boycott the republican national team shirt. Spain is a monarchy, not a republic," wrote another.

"I don’t plan on buying the republican flag," added one more.

Officially, Adidas say the stripe is blue, not purple. The RFEF explained meanwhile that the shirt is inspired by a previous national team kit from the 1994 World Cup, which did indeed feature similar stripes down the side.

"The Spain home shirt pays homage to one of our most famous shirts, used at the USA World Cup in 1994. For the Russia World Cup, Adidas has paid tribute to this shirt, which sums up the red courage and fury. It presents a distinct and dynamic graphic consisting of red, yellow and blue diamonds, which represent speed, energy and the style of football associated with the Spanish national team," the RFEF wrote on its website.

One person who does like the new shirt though is Podemos leader (and avowed republican) Pablo Iglesias. "It has been some time since the Spanish national team wore as nice a shirt as this one," he noted while tweeting a picture of the kit.

Proclaimed in 1931, the Second Spanish Republic lasted until the outbreak of the Civil War in 1936, which culminated with it being overthrown by Franco’s Nationalists. In modern Spain, the “tricolor” flag of the republic is often associated with the political left.

READ ALSO: Thousands call for end to Spain's monarchy

footballla rojaspainsecond spanish republicspanish civil war
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

Related articles

Newly-promoted Catalan side Girona inflict symbolic victory on Real Madrid

Spain's far-right gains visibility in Catalonia crisis

Catalan talks with Spain 'would aim at independence'

World Cup could be final bow for Spain legend Iniesta

FC Barcelona 'have the money' to sign Coutinho in January

Spain coach insists Catalonia turmoil won't impact World Cup bid

Catalonia cloud lingers as Spain shine on road to Russia

Swedish-Turkish writer held in Spain returns home to Sweden
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS IT HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,109 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Catalonia crisis will end in international courts, Puigdemont insists
  2. Puigdemont turns himself in to Belgian police
  3. Adidas causes controversy with new 'republican' Spain shirt
  4. Ousted Catalan leader freed on bail in Belgium
  5. Sacked Catalan president accuses Spain of being undemocratic
Advertisement

Noticeboard

06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
View all notices
Advertisement