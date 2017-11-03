Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Lionel Messi donates €72,000 in damages to Doctors Without Borders

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
3 November 2017
14:07 CET+01:00
lionel messidoctors without borders

Share this article

Lionel Messi donates €72,000 in damages to Doctors Without Borders
Lionel Messi. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
3 November 2017
14:07 CET+01:00
FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi has donated the more than €72,000 in damages he won from a libel case against a newspaper to charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

The Argentinian was awarded the money after a successful legal battle against La Razón. A court in Barcelona judged that a columnist in the newspaper had libelled the footballer in an article from 2014 that accused him of doping.

The ruling deemed the author and the director of the paper to be responsible and ordered them to pay the striker €72,783.20.

On Friday, Messi's representatives confirmed that he had donated the money to the charity, and insisted that he will "continue defending himself against insulting or false statements and accusations that attack his honour".

Doctors Without Borders delivers emergency medical aid to people affected by conflict, epidemics, disasters or exclusion from health care.

lionel messidoctors without borders

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Its graduates are also among the first in Sweden to gain employment once they've completed their studies.

Upscale your coding skills in the Caribbean this winter

Related articles

FC Barcelona ask for dialogue in Catalonia crisis

Real Madrid's Marcelo accused of half a million euro tax fraud

Football: Messi tax fraud sentence reduced to fine

Messi and Torres sign contract extensions

Spanish prosecutors propose replacing Messi jail term with fine

Messi magic inspires Barça to retain Copa del Rey

Adorable Messi fan in plastic bag shirt warms hero's heart

Messi scores third hat-trick in four games
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS IT HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,107 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. PODCAST: "You don't have to be very successful to get into the AfD"
  2. 'Nothing says democracy like jailing everyone the people elected': Colbert mocks Catalan independence crisis
  3. EU reactions to Spanish crisis in Catalonia signal uncertain approach
  4. EU and Germany back Spain over arrests of deposed Catalan ministers
  5. 'End this terrible situation': Former Catalan business minister leaves jail after paying bond
Advertisement

Noticeboard

05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
View all notices
Advertisement