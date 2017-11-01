Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Spanish police arrest man accused of sexually abusing 15 minors

The Local
1 November 2017
The 24-year-old lured underaged children through social media networks with threads about video games.

The Seville-based man invited boys to his home under the pretense of smoking hookah pipes and playing video games.

The man would then offer the underaged minors between €100 and €400 to touch him, to take photos of their genitals and other sexual acts, states a police report

Police were alerted to the man's alleged actions when a 16-year-old boy told his father he had been sexually abused by the man for over a year. At least fourteen other victims, all young boys, have since been identified. 

Further investigations revealed that the sexual predator's behaviour was almost identical in all cases. The man would contact young boys on social media networks and offer them the chance to play video games at his home or at a given location. 

When the boys arrived, the man would then try to pay them to commit sexual acts. The police are analyzing the accused's phone and don't rule out that more young boys and teenagers could have been victims. 

The suspect, who has been placed in custody by police, has previous convictions for child molestation. 

READ MORE: Father kills daughter's alleged sexual abuser

 

 

