Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the 2017 Paris Masters. Photo: Christophe Archambault/AFP.

After a lengthy period out with injury, the 10-times French Open champion has reclaimed top spot in tennis.

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal secured the year-end world number one ranking with a 7-5, 6-3 second-round victory over South Korean Hyeon Chung at the Paris Masters on Wednesday November 1st.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion is the oldest man to finish a season at the top of the rankings at the age of 31, having previously achieved the feat in 2008, 2010 and 2013.

