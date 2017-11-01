Puigdemont is 'chaos' Tintin, says influential EU figure Guy Verhofstadt

File Photo: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP.

Guy Verhofstadt, head of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, responded to Puigdemont's call for the EU "to react."

Verhofstadt, who had been one of the only senior EU officials to denounce Spain's use of violence during the October 1st referendum, took to social media to comment on the current situation of Carles Puigdemont in Belgium, albeit comparing him negatively with Belgian comic book hero Tintin.

"Not sure if comparing Puigdemont to Tintin is adequate," wote Verhofstadt in a Facebook post, besides a cartoon of Puigdemont dressed as Tintin.

"Tintin always finds solutions to the adventures he encounters, while Puigdemont left Catalonia in chaos and devastation," wrote Verhofstadt.

As with most things related to Catalonia right now, the arguments for and against were passionate in the comments section.