Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Catalonia's deposed leader Puigdemont seeking legal advice in Belgium

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
31 October 2017
09:29 CET+01:00
catalonia

Share this article

Catalonia's deposed leader Puigdemont seeking legal advice in Belgium
The Catalan delegation's former HQ in Brussels. Photo: Benoit Doppagne/Belga/AFP.
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
31 October 2017
09:29 CET+01:00
Carles Puigdemont, who was removed from office as Catalonia's president last week by Madrid's central government, spoke with a lawyer in Belgium on Monday as Spanish prosecutors sought rebellion charges against the region's separatist leaders.

But Paul Bekaert, who specializes in asylum issues, said "Puigdemont is not in Belgium to request asylum", only to prepare a legal riposte to any eventual moves by Madrid.

"On this matter (asylum) nothing has yet been decided," he told Flemish television VRT. "I spoke with him personally in Belgium... and he officially made me his lawyer.

"I have more than 30 years of experience with the extradition and political asylum for Spanish Basques, and it's probably because of this experience that he came to me."

Spanish media outlets reported that Puigdemont was travelling with several members of his axed government.

Bekaert was one of the lawyers for Luis Maria Zengotitabengoa, a suspected member of the armed Basque separatist group ETA, whose extradition from Belgium to Spain was authorised in 2010.

Spain's chief prosecutor Jose Manuel Maza said he was seeking charges including rebellion -- punishable by up to 30 years in prison -- and sedition against the Catalan leaders who were sacked by Madrid on Friday October 27th.

Maza said they had "caused an institutional crisis that led to the unilateral declaration of independence carried out on October 27 with total contempt for our constitution." A court now has to decide whether to bring charges.

Threat of persecution?

But several experts said it seemed unlikely that Puigdemont would be able to secure the status of political refugee in Belgium. "It's quite exceptional to obtain asylum for a citizen of a European Union country," Dirk Van Den Bulck of Belgium's CGRA refugee agency told RTBF television.

He would have to prove a "threat of persecution" in his country of origin and an impossibility of being protected there, Van Den Bulck said, which would be a direct contradiction of "the respect of fundamental rights" required of all EU members.

Belgium's immigration minister, a member of the Flemish separatist N-VA party, suggested Saturday that Puigdemont could receive asylum.

But Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel later poured cold water on the idea, and an N-VA spokesperson told AFP the party had not invited Puigdemont to Brussels.

Puigdemont maintains that the result of the banned independence referendum on October 1st gave the region's parliament a mandate to declare on October 27th that it was breaking away from Spain.

Following this declaration, Madrid sacked Catalan's leaders and took control of the semi-autonomous region under a previously unused "nuclear option" in the constitution.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called snap elections for December 21 to replace the Catalan parliament in a bid to stop the secessionist drive.

The European Union has largely spurned the independence declaration, and several EU institutions told AFP that no meetings are planned with Puigdemont in Brussels.

A spokesman for Puigdemont's entourage said the former Catalan president will give a press conference at 12.30pm CET to explain "his work" in Brussels, reports Spanish daily El Mundo. 

"I don't want to prejudice anything," Belgium's deputy prime minister, Kris Peeters, told Belgian daily echo.be. "But when one is calling for independence, it is better to remain close to one's people." 

Lawyer Paul Bekaert said Puigdemont has "no intention of hiding in Belgium." 

READ MORE: AS-IT-HAPPENED: Catalan administration overhauled amidst major changes

catalonia

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

AS IT HAPPENED: Catalonia's second working day of Spanish direct rule

Puigdemont implies he accepts charges against him and new elections but wants dialogue with EU

Are the Spanish government and the former Catalan authority in secret negotiations?

AS IT HAPPENED: Catalan administration overhauled amidst major changes

IN PICTURES/TIMELINE: The Catalan crisis in October 2017

Deposed Catalan President Carles Puigdemont is apparently already in Belgium

New dawn of uncertainty for Catalonia as Madrid takes control

Spain seizes control of 'independent' Catalonia
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS IT HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,166 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Deposed Catalan President Carles Puigdemont is apparently already in Belgium
  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Catalan administration overhauled amidst major changes
  3. RECAP: 'Catalonia is Spain!' crowd chants at Barcelona rally
  4. AS IT HAPPENED: Catalonia's second working day of Spanish direct rule
  5. Puigdemont 'still president' of Catalonia, deputy says
Advertisement

Noticeboard

05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
View all notices
Advertisement