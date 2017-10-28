Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Madrid fires Catalonia's regional police chief

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
28 October 2017
09:59 CEST+02:00

Photo: AFP
28 October 2017
Madrid on Saturday dismissed the chief of Catalonia's regional police, the Mossos d'Esquadra, a day after imposing direct control on the region over a bid to break away from Spain.

The firing of Josep Lluis Trapero, Catalonia's highest-ranking policeman, was published in the official government gazette as Spain perched on a knife's edge in its worst political crisis in decades.

He was seen as an ally of Catalonia's separatist leaders. Madrid instead put the interior ministry in charge of his department in a move likely to further escalate tensions in Spain's worst political crisis in decades.

Read the latest on Catalonia and Spain here: Spain seizes control of 'independent' Catalonia

 

