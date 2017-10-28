Madrid fires Catalonia's regional police chief

The firing of Josep Lluis Trapero, Catalonia's highest-ranking policeman, was published in the official government gazette as Spain perched on a knife's edge in its worst political crisis in decades.
He was seen as an ally of Catalonia's separatist leaders. Madrid instead put the interior ministry in charge of his department in a move likely to further escalate tensions in Spain's worst political crisis in decades.
