Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

French Catalans offer help and refuge to separatists

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
26 October 2017
14:00 CEST+02:00
cataloniacatalan independenceperpignan

Share this article

French Catalans offer help and refuge to separatists
A town sign with Perpignan in French and Catalan. Photo: Raymond Roig/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
26 October 2017
14:00 CEST+02:00
As Spain moves to impose direct rule on Catalonia, independence-minded Catalans across the border in southern France are readying to help their separatist neighbours continue the fight.

On Wednesday evening, independence sympathisers packed a hall in Perpignan -- a city with deep Catalan roots situated 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the border -- to discuss how to assist the "southern Catalans", as they call residents of the Spanish region.

"It's bad what's going on the other side of the border. We have to show solidarity. We're one and the same people," Laura Py, 28, who attended the gathering of about 150 people, told AFP.

France's Pyrenees-Orientales area was for centuries a part of the same crown as Catalonia, only becoming French in the latter half of the 17th century.

Many of the Spanish Republicans that fled to the region during the long dictatorship of General Francisco Franco were Catalan.

On Wednesday, associations from across the French Catalan heartland came together to organise support for those they see as victims of a new Spanish crackdown.

Opening the meeting in the local Catalan cultural centre, the head of the French wing of Catalan pro-independence group ANC, Herve Pi, condemned the detention of two high-profile separatist leaders.

ANC chief Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, the head of Omnium Cultural, were detained last week on sedition charges, triggering mass demonstrations in Barcelona.

In Perpignan, around 500 people held a protest outside the Spanish consulate over their jailing.

"This repression will continue," Pi told Wednesday's gathering in Catalan, with the separatist flag -- yellow and red with a star -- hanging on a wall at his back.

Listing the various ways in which the "northern Catalans" could show solidarity, he urged them to defend the separatists' cause with their friends, neighbours, MPs and in the French media.

Pi also announced the launch of a "resistance fund" to help Catalan "political prisoners" and their families.

Pierre Manzanares of Omnium Cultural -- a French group separate from that across the border -- said the money raised would also go towards Catalan associations that have had their accounts blocked by the Spanish government.

'Mass exodus' unlikely

Several people reached for their chequebooks to donate 30 euros ($27) in membership fees.

Among them was Joana Serra, owner of a Catalan bookshop in Perpignan who said she had been inundated with questions from customers asking "what they can do for southern Catalonia".

On Monday, the Unitat Catalana group -- which seeks more recognition for French Catalans -- proposed that the Spanish region's president Carles Puigdemont lead a government-in-exile from Perpignan if, as Madrid is threatening, he is deposed.

Andre Laurent, a retired army colonel attending Wednesday's meeting whose mother was born in Catalonia, said he was ready to open his home to fleeing separatists "if things take a turn for the worse".

His sentiments were echoed by Gautier, a far-left activist who has been to Barcelona to take part in separatist demonstrations.

The bearded, bespectacled 29-year-old said he was ready to offer financial, logistical and "whatever other kind of aid the comrades on the other side might need".

But Pi said there were no plans yet in place for hosting possible exiles.

"We don't think it will come to that, but we would be ready to do it," he said.

Manzanares agreed that, while members of the Catalan government removed from their posts by Madrid "might have to leave", it was unlikely there would be a "mass exodus".

Feature by AFP's Hervé Gavard and Antoine Gasquez.

cataloniacatalan independenceperpignan

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Puigdemont: No early elections in Catalonia

Confusion as Catalan president calls press conference, delays, then suspends it

Spain anticipates Catalan civil servant resistance to power takeover

Final deadline looms in Spain-Catalonia standoff

Catalan separatists prepare for peaceful resistance against Spanish authorities

Cracks appear in Catalan independence camp as Madrid takeover looms

Independence declaration, elections, or both? Where the Catalonia crisis could go next

Media workers and unions slam Spanish government plan to take control of Catalan TV and radio
Advertisement

Recent highlights

AS-IT-HAPPENED: Clashes at polling stations as Catalonia holds independence referendum

ANALYSIS: Can PM Rajoy survive the Catalan crisis?

'Oppressive climate' for media freedom in Catalonia ahead of referendum: report
Advertisement

VOICES: What Catalans really think about the vote for independence

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit this autumn
Advertisement
3,162 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seville named best city to travel to in 2018 by Lonely Planet
  2. Spanish humorists try to find a funny side to Catalonia crisis
  3. Puigdemont: No early elections in Catalonia
  4. Cracks appear in Catalan independence camp as Madrid takeover looms
  5. French Catalans offer to host Puigdemont's governnment 'in exile'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
25/09
Therapy, individual and couples, Madrid centre
25/09
english classes in Barcelona
11/09
Calming the Mind, Joy of Living Meditation Workshop
04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
View all notices
Advertisement